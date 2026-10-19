Pinoy appeals for support for elderly fruit vendor spotted in Pasig

A Filipino encouraged fellow Pinoys to support an elderly fruit vendor she encountered near a shopping mall along Marcos Highway in Pasig.

Threads user Dada, a healthcare worker, on October 16 shared that she bought a cup of assorted fruits from an old man whom she fondly calls “Tatay.”

“If you’re near Ayala Feliz. Bili kayo kay tatay ng fruits!!” she wrote, referring to a shopping mall in the area.

“Super bait niyan, as in, binigyan pako free slice ng pineapple kasi umaambon daw ta’s pumunta pako, hahaha, cute, huhu,” Dada added.

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Her post has garnered 1,500 likes from other users.

According to Dada, “Tatay” can be found in front of Pick Up Coffee, near Dela Paz Funeral Homes, close to Ayala Feliz.

She also said he appeared in that spot from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every day.

Another Threads user claimed that the street vendor is their uncle who has been selling “for almost thirty years” already.

“Bili na kayo! Malaking tulong na po ito, masustansya pa,” the user wrote.

In the replies thread, Dada shared that “Tatay’s” spliced salt is also “delicious.”

Others hope there will be more fruit vendors like “Tatay” along the streets.

“Sana madami pa magtinda ng ganto. I love fruits,” a Threads user commented.

It is not unusual for Filipinos to encounter street vendors, especially in urban areas, selling different kinds of snacks for commuters.

These usually range from common street foods like fishball, kikiam, isaw, and balut, to munchables like peanuts and chicharon.

Some, like “Tatay,” sell fruit slices that can be eaten on the go.