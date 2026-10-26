Arthur Nery headlines first Spotify 360 fan experience in the Philippines

Filipino singer-songwriter Arthur Nery brought his music closer to his BINHIs as he headlined the first Spotify 360 fan experience in the Philippines, held at New Clark City Stadium on Thursday, October 22.

The event transformed the venue into an intimate celebration of the country’s top-streamed male artist, bringing him together with some of his most dedicated fans, identified through their listening activity on Spotify.

Fans took part in a range of interactive activities, including trivia games on the bus, displays showcasing Arthur’s milestones, and activations and photo opportunities celebrating his music and career.

The event also featured live performances from Arthur, who welcomed special guest Jolianne onstage for their duet, “Palayo Sa Mundo.”

Designed as a first-of-its-kind Spotify Premium fan experience, Spotify 360 offered top listeners a more intimate way to celebrate Arthur and his music beyond their usual listening experience.