Love frying? Here’s an online event that will teach you how to enjoy it without guilt

Late last year, air fryers have made online buzz as households started rediscovering it amid the pandemic and use it in their respective kitchens.

Air fryers have been lauded because of its convenience and it is the similar reason why it gained popularity during the pandemic.

Grubstreet reported that air fryers were the It-Christmas gift of 2018, according to both the Today show and Amazon sales data.

“Nearly 10 million air fryers were sold in the U.S. between late May 2017 and mid-March 2019, according to the market-research firm NPD Group,” the report added.

BBC Good Food also said another selling point of air fryer is because it is being sold “as a healthy alternative to deep-frying.”

Despite this, several are still doubting the health benefits of air fryer.

For those who love frying food but are craving a way to make it healthier, international premium kitchen label Breville is set to launch its brand’s newest kitchen item Smart Oven® Air Fryer with an online event with sessions teaching fry-enthusiasts how they can enjoy fried food without guilt.

The session will feature culinary luminaries such as Chef Waya Araos-Wijanco (Executive Chef and Owner, Gourmet Gypsy Art Cafe, Mental Health Advocate, co-founder of Open Hand School for Applied Arts), Chef Gem Tee (owner, Salta Ristorante), and other passionate home cooks who will share heritage and modern recipes that you can add in the roster of your culinary traditions.

“As experienced kitchen masters in their respective fields, they will also be sharing insights and advice that they’ve learned over the years,” the kitchen brand said.

The event will put a spotlight on the item that boasts versatility with its oven and air frying functions rolled in one smart product.

“Most of all, it turns the otherwise unhealthy process of frying on its head by introducing a new way of making food minus the guilt,” the kitchen brand said.

It added that users can enjoy ten cooking functions and a dual-speed convection feature that reduces cooking time by up to 30% with this new kitchen must-have.

The event is open to anyone and will be available on Breville’s Facebook page on April 24, 3 p.m. —Rosette Adel

