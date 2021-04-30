To celebrate 50th anniversary of Lucasfilm, LEGO drops Star Wars R2-D2 construction set

Toy collectors and Star Wars fans are in for a treat after toy maker LEGO Group last week unveiled its LEGO® Star Wars™ R2-D2™ construction set.

The product was revealed last April 21 in time for the celebration of the 50th anniversary of Lucasfilm.

It features that galaxy’s most lovable droid which can now be recreated in stunning detail with this 2,315 piece set.

The toy company said it is “the most feature-packed LEGO brick version of R2-D2 from the LEGO Group to date.”

Adult LEGO builders and Star Wars fans alike can recreate their favorite moments from the films as they craft R2-D2’s unique retractable mid-leg, rotating head and a periscope. The model also has hidden tools tucked away, such as a lightsaber hilt hidden in a secret compartment in the head.

“This set is perfect for any hero looking for a fun and immersive building experience. When finished, the R2-D2 replica makes an impressive focal point when displayed with the set’s exclusive mini-figure version of the iconic droid and a special Lucasfilm 50th anniversary LEGO brick,” the toy brand said.

This year, Lucasfilm is celebrating half a century of storytelling with a range of commemorative, fan-favorite 50th anniversary Star Wars products. These include the new LEGO® Star Wars™ R2-D2™ model.

Jens Kronvold Frederiksen, creative lead of LEGO Star Wars at the LEGO Group said they had a pleasure creating hundreds of Star Wars-inspired models over the past two decades since they first launched the Star Wars sets.

“As Lucasfilm celebrates their 50th anniversary, it seemed fitting to challenge ourselves and push the limits of what is possible with LEGO bricks by recreating a fan-favorite Star Wars character in great detail like we have never achieved before,” Frederiksen said.

“We are delighted with the result and hope our fans get as much joy out of building the sets as we did designing it,” he added.

The set would be exclusively available on its official online store bankeebricks.ph and LEGO Certified Stores from May 1, 2021.

Star Wars fans can also order through online shopping platforms Lazada, Shopee, Dotcom and Zalora. —Rosette Adel

