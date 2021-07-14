Key nominations for the 2021 Emmy Awards

Nominations were announced on Tuesday for the Emmy Awards, the highest honors in television.
Following is a list of nominees in key categories. The awards will be handed out in Los Angeles on Sept. 19 in a ceremony hosted by Cedric the Entertainer.
Best drama series
- “The Boys”
- “Bridgerton”
- “The Crown”
- “The Handmaid’s Tale”
- “Lovecraft Country”
- “The Mandalorian”
- “Pose”
- “This is Us”
Best comedy series
- “black-ish”
- “Cobra Kai”
- “Emily in Paris”
- “The Flight Attendant”
- “Hacks”
- “The Kominsky Method”
- “PEN15”
- “Ted Lasso”
Best limited series
- “I May Destroy You”
- “Mare of Easttown”
- “The Queen’s Gambit”
- “The Underground Railroad”
- “WandaVision”
Best comedy actor
- Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”
- Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”
- William H. Macy, “Shameless”
- Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”
- Kenan Thompson, “Kenan”
Best comedy actress
- Aidy Bryant, “Shrill”
- Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”
- Allison Janney, “Mom”
- Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish”
- Jean Smart, “Hacks”
Best drama actor
- Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”
- Jonathan Majors, “Lovecraft Country”
- Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”
- Regé-Jean Page, “Bridgerton”
- Billy Porter, “Pose”
- Matthew Rhys, “Perry Mason”
Best drama actress
- Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment”
- Olivia Colman, “The Crown”
- Emma Corrin, “The Crown”
- Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
- Mj Rodriguez, “Pose”
- Jurnee Smollett, “Lovecraft Country”
Best actress, Limited series or movie
- Michaela Coel, “I May Destroy You”
- Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”
- Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision”
- Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”
- Kate Winslet, “Mare Of Easttown”
Best actor, Limited series or movie
- Paul Bettany, “WandaVision”
- Hugh Grant, “The Undoing”
- Ewan McGregor, “Halston”
- Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton”
- Leslie Odom Jr., “Hamilton”
—Reporting by Jill Serjeant; editing by Jonathan Oatis