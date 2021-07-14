Key nominations for the 2021 Emmy Awards

Nominations were announced on Tuesday for the Emmy Awards, the highest honors in television.

Following is a list of nominees in key categories. The awards will be handed out in Los Angeles on Sept. 19 in a ceremony hosted by Cedric the Entertainer.

Best drama series

  • “The Boys”
  • “Bridgerton”
  • “The Crown”
  • “The Handmaid’s Tale”
  • “Lovecraft Country”
  • “The Mandalorian”
  • “Pose”
  • “This is Us”

Best comedy series 

  • “black-ish”
  • “Cobra Kai”
  • “Emily in Paris”
  • “The Flight Attendant”
  • “Hacks”
  • “The Kominsky Method”
  • “PEN15”
  • “Ted Lasso”

Best limited series 

  • “I May Destroy You”
  • “Mare of Easttown”
  • “The Queen’s Gambit”
  • “The Underground Railroad”
  • “WandaVision”

Best comedy actor

  • Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”
  • Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”
  • William H. Macy, “Shameless”
  • Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”
  • Kenan Thompson, “Kenan”

Best comedy actress

  • Aidy Bryant, “Shrill”
  • Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”
  • Allison Janney, “Mom”
  • Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish”
  • Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Best drama actor

  • Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”
  • Jonathan Majors, “Lovecraft Country”
  • Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”
  • Regé-Jean Page, “Bridgerton”
  • Billy Porter, “Pose”
  • Matthew Rhys, “Perry Mason”

Best drama actress

  • Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment”
  • Olivia Colman, “The Crown”
  • Emma Corrin, “The Crown”
  • Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
  • Mj Rodriguez, “Pose”
  • Jurnee Smollett, “Lovecraft Country”

Best actress, Limited series or movie

  • Michaela Coel, “I May Destroy You”
  • Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”
  • Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision”
  • Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”
  • Kate Winslet, “Mare Of Easttown”

Best actor, Limited series or movie

  • Paul Bettany, “WandaVision”
  • Hugh Grant, “The Undoing”
  • Ewan McGregor, “Halston”
  • Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton”
  • Leslie Odom Jr., “Hamilton”

