5 reasons to invest and trade on Binomo

This review tells what Binomo is all about and how does it work.

You’ll know whether the platform is a scam or legitimate. We will go over regulations, tutorials, education, and much more.

#1. Reliability and regulation

See if Binomo is safe or not and how to check it:

This trading website and app are regulated by the International Financial Commission.

Find their certificate of trade quality by VerifyMyTrade (VMT) on the website to understand whether it’s real or fake. A sufficient proof that Binomo is not a fraud is that VMT monthly executes 5000 trades.

Search on the net for reviews on forums for traders and brokers. Visit the website to find the head office address, certificates, or head to the Binomo LinkedIn profile.

#2. Fast login and training

Open the Binomo login page on the web, select English. Write your email, or sign in with Facebook/Google. Choose a currency; it cannot be changed after registration. Read and accept the Client Agreement, Privacy Policy. Click “Create Account” and log in.

Don’t rush in making your first deposit. Learn how to use the platform, f.e. how to open and close a trade on Binomo. It offers tips and tutorials to help beginners learn how to trade. You can sign up on a Demo account and begin training for free with virtual funds.

Note! Traders can also join the BinPartner affiliate program to become partners and earn additional income by referring traders to Binomo.

Check the section with strategies, and remember that no trading strategy guarantees a 100% result. There is no “winning” strategy, and you must rely on your expertise. All traders get access to Binomo tournaments to improve their trading skills – this is a good opportunity to challenge yourself.

Visit the Help Center (FAQ), which is similar to Wikipedia for traders. However, don’t look for answers to questions like “how to make money on Binomo”. It’s not a platform for fast profit, but you can get extra income by trading if you study the rules and strategies well.

Some people inquire about how to play Binomo, but trading is not a game, and you must conduct extensive market research to trade wisely. Also, signals and bots are considered cheating; avoid them and learn how to forecast.

#3. Safe deposit and withdrawal

How to withdraw money from Binomo? Except for PayPal, popular payment methods in the Philippines include Gcash, Cards, Banks. The minimum deposit and withdrawal amount are $10.

For security reasons, withdrawal of funds from Binomo can only take place through the payment methods used for deposits. Withdrawals can take from a few minutes to three days or more, depending on the payment system. There are some withdrawal limits, and payment systems may implement additional restrictions.

Binomo doesn’t charge a commission when withdrawing funds. For example, IQ Option vs Binomo takes a $31 wire transfer commission.

#4. Wide range of bonuses

Binomo offers the following bonuses:

a 25% welcome bonus valid for 30 minutes after registration;

a deposit bonus is attainable after depositing;

as part of the bonus terms and conditions, you may receive a coupon or code. Binomo rewards users through a no-deposit bonus (gifts, risk-free transactions for VIP account holders, etc.)

#5. User-friendly mobile app

With Binomo, traders can trade from a mobile app. The platform can be accessed from any location, making it a source of empowerment for trading whenever you wish. The Binomo app with a yellow logo is available for download from Google Play and the App Store. If you’re experiencing difficulty downloading the app for Android, don’t hack – get the APK version at https://binomo.com/en/promo/android.

No Binomo software is available for PC (both Windows and Mac OS). Traders who want to access the platform from a PC can do so via desktop browsers.

Total about Binomo

In conclusion, Binomo is a really reliable trading platform for beginners and professional traders, and it shouldn’t be considered illegal. You don’t need to contact an agent to begin trading. However, don’t forget that trading on any platform is risky, and you may lose all your investment.