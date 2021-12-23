‘House of Gucci’ to hit Philippine theaters on January 19

The much-anticipated film “House of Gucci” is set to open in Philippine theaters on January 19.

Inspired by the true story behind the Italian fashion house of Gucci, this film brings together a powerhouse of the iconic and talented cast and crew.

The film by Ridley Scott tells the story of the real-life family drama set at a critical era of the famed Italian fashion empire’s history.

It is also based on Sara Gay Forden’s “The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour and Greed”, published in 2001, and with a screenplay by Becky Johnston and Roberto Bentivegna.

Scott is also known for his works in classic films such as “Alien,” “Blade Runner,” “Gladiator” and “Thelma & Louise.”

His new film explores the three decades of the tangled history of the multi-generational Gucci family, a tale of ambition, betrayal and murder.

This stars Oscar nominees Adam Driver and Lady Gaga as Maurizio Gucci and Patrizia Reggiani, respectively. Also joining the star-studded cast are Oscar winners Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci, Jeremy Irons as Rodolfo Gucci and Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci while Oscar nominee Salma Hayek plays Pina Auriemma.

Aside from depicting the end of the Gucci kin’s control over its vast fashion empire, it also shows the waning days of privately-owned fashion labels and the onset of conglomerate control of the industry.

Producer Kevin Walsh lauded Scott for his new masterpiece.

“He hand-draws every single frame of the movie. By the time he gets to the set he’s done months of preparation and everyone knows exactly what they’re doing on any given day. The attention to detail is mind-blowing,” the film producer said.

Lady Gaga also agreed and said, “it’s almost as though the cast were all different musical instruments.”

“Like an orchestra – everything from the drums to the bass to the brass to the woodwinds and strings. And because we’re all so different as actors, Ridley is the one conducting a symphony of all these different orchestral elements,” she added.

Production designer Arthur Max likewise said “House of Gucci” was told in a very entertaining way.

The film is a “rollicking romp with all the sounds and looks of the period and the world in which the main characters lived and played. As the story unfolds, however, you witness how these characters interact and how off-kilter their lives become. A sad tale really, but told in a very entertaining way,” according to Max.

Walsh is hopeful that audiences will take away a sense of enjoyment in this film.

“Story-wise, I think they’ll take away the moral that money isn’t everything,” he added.

“This movie is a genuinely good time. A wild ride and every second is entertaining. Part of Ridley’s magic is that, with all his artistic ways, ultimately, he wants the audience to enjoy themselves,” Lady Gaga also said.

“House of Gucci,” which was first released in other countries in November, will be brought by Universal Pictures International in the Philippines.

Here’s a look at some of the scenes released by Universal Pictures International: