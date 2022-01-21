‘The Batman’ unmasks 2 official posters

Warner Bros. Pictures on Thursday unveiled two posters for its action adventure “The Batman.”

One of the official posters features a close-up look at caped crusader Batman, portrayed by Robert Pattinson. It bears the text “Unmask the truth.”

The other poster showcases a sunset-bathed pairing of Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman.

Late last month, Warner Bros. released trailer featuring the two iconic characters, the Bat and the Cat, teaming up.

READ: ‘The Batman’ trailer dropped: Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz are ‘The Bat and the Cat’

This film directed by Matt Reeves will be released in March this year.

RELATED: Rundown: ‘The Batman,’ ‘The Matrix: Resurrections,’ Warner Bros’ films to look forward to in 2022