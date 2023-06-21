‘The Flash,’ ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ debut at No. 1 in opening week

Two Hollywood movies that hit the Philippines theaters this month opened strong at No. 1 in their first week.

Last week, “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” debuted at No. 1 on its five-day opening weekend, getting a huge chunk of the market share.

The seventh installment in the “Transformers” franchise recorded S$171 million at the worldwide box office.

The latest “Transformers” film, directed by Steven Caple Jr., shows Optimus Prime and the rest of the Autobots teaming up with a whole new breed of Transformer – the Maximals – who join them as allies in their epic battle to save Cybertron and Earth against Unicron and the Terrorcons.

It is starred by Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, Tobe Nwigwe, Peter Cullen, Ron Perlman, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, Liza Koshy, John DiMaggio, David Sobolov, Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Pete Davidson, Cristo Fernández.

The film which opened in Philippine cinemas last June 7 has garnered positive reviews from local and international press media outlets.



“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” is distributed in the Philippines by Paramount Pictures through Columbia Pictures.

Aside from the “Transformers” film, “The Flash” also opened at no. 1 with a smash P45-million gross on its five-day opening weekend from June 14 to 18.



This is said to be Warner Bros’ biggest opening for 2023 after another superhero blockbuster, “Shazam: Fury of the Gods” last March.

Globally, “The Flash” also led the box office with a $139-million opening take.

The superhero film, directed by Andy Muschietti, Ezra Miller as the titular superhero, Sasha Calle as Supergirl, and Michael Keaton as Batman.

It currently garnered an 85% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Film director James Gunn was also all praises for “The Flash.”

“One of the best superhero movies I’ve ever seen,” he said. —Rosette Adel