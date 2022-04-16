From convertible laptop to foldable phone: 3 trendsetting gadgets

From convertible laptops to foldable phones, tech brands have proven that there are no limits to innovations.

Now, tech firms are going beyond their creations by incorporating style and versatility in their gadget releases.

Most of these gadgets not only offer sleek designs but are also built for consumers who want to work, learn, earn and play from anywhere.

If you are on the lookout for convertible gadgets with intuitive design, here are some you could check out along with their features:

Lenovo Yoga 9i

Lenovo, one of the world’s leaders in personal computers, in late March launched an addition to its flagship convertible laptop offerings, the Yoga 9i in the Philippines.

The iconic 360-degree flexible hinge design laptop redefined the tech industry a decade ago, ten years later, it refined the design and made it more versatile and portable.

The new convertible laptop comes with all-new Comfort Edge, jewel design, which was made to be both a statement piece and an entertainment powerhouse that is easier to carry anywhere.

Yoga 9i’s design is ergonomic centric with 14-inch touchscreen and 360-degree hinge. It is available in Oatmeal color with rounded, high-gloss sidewalls. It also weighs from just 1.4kg and as thin as 15.25mm.

Among its top features are the following:

14-inch Lenovo PureSight 2.8K 90Hz OLED display – Powered by the latest Samsung E4 OLED technology

Dolby Vision® HDR certified display – Capable of showing bright and vibrant colors, wider color contrast and scene-by-scene color and brightness optimization.

Rotating soundbar speakers – Powered by Bowers & Wilkins, this soundbar adapts to one’s usage mode and rotates along with the laptop.

AI-powered features such as Smart Note application for note-taking, Smart Power ramping up its power with a quick press, Smart Appearance enabling one to look best in photos and video calls, among others.

14-hour battery life

12th Gen Intel Core P-series processor (intel Core i7-1260P)

16GB DDR5 RAMs, and 1TB PCIe Gen4 SSD for storage

Supported by 3-year premium care with accidental damage protection

The brand said the Yoga 9i is ideal for consumers who want to put an immersive experience first.

“We offer consumers a fully-equipped multimedia experience as they play, learn, binge shows, pay bills, or create content with powerful Windows 11 performance,” said Michael Ngan, general manager of Lenovo Philippines said.

The convertible laptop starts at P109,995.00 and is exclusively available in all Yoga Exclusive Stores in SM Mall of Asia and SM North EDSA as well as Lenovo Experience Stores and authorized resellers nationwide.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Foldable phones are becoming a thing again. This time, they are more improved with touchscreen capability but still faithful to the nostalgic fold-unfold capability.

In August 2021, Samsung released its 5G foldable smartphone, Galaxy Z Fold 3 which still follows the book-like design.

Techradar said it is one of the most head-turning mobile gadget designs in 2021.

It has two displays and a hinge mechanism that enables it to fold and unfold the phone. The main screen is said to be made of Samsung Ultra-thin glass.

Z Fold 3 comes in three classic hues namely phantom black, phantom green and silver

Here are some of its key specs:

6.2-inch Cover Display on the outside

7.6-inch display on the inside – Main screen

Water resistant

12GB/256GB, 512GB ram or storage

9.55 ounces in weight

4,400 mAh battery

S Pen compatible – For note taking and drawings

Snapdragon 888 chipset

12MP f/1.8 main camera

12MP f/2.2 ultrawide camera

12MP f/2.4 telephoto camera – Capable of 2x optical zoom

“The Z Fold 3 also improves on its predecessor with better durability and an under-display camera,” Tomsguide feature read.

The foldable smartphone retails for around P87,990 in the Philippines.

Apple iPad Air

Last month, Apple unveiled the new iPad Air.

It comes in a new array of colors space gray, starlight, pink, purple, and a stunning new blue.

Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing said the new iPad is more powerful, capable and fun with its new features including the breakthrough M1 chip, Ultrawide front camera with center stage and 5G.

Other features of this tablet include the following:

10.9-inch Liquid Retina display features advanced technologies like True Tone, P3 wide color, and an antireflective coating

M1 chip – An 8-core CPU delivers up to 60 percent faster performance than the previous generation; M1 chip powers next-level performance and all-day battery lifefootnote¹

Supports second generation Apple pen

Compatible with Magic Keyboard, and Smart Keyboard Foliofootnote⁴

Touch ID

12MP Ultra Wide front camera that enables Center Stage – For more natural video calls

The 12MP Wide back camera – Perfect for capturing photos and 4K videos

Wi-Fi 6

“Whether it’s a college student taking elaborate notes, a content creator working on their latest project, or a gamer playing graphics-intensive titles, users love iPad Air for its amazing performance and versatility in such a portable design,” Joswiak said.

iPad retails for P35,990 for 64 gb and P44,990 for 256 gb.