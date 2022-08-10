Too old for TikTok? How Ayn Bernos, Agoo Bengzon, Inka Magnaye are embracing aging

Content creators are advocating for women to embrace aging amid “ageism” on social media.

Inka Magnaye, Ayn Bernos, and Agoo Bengzon shared how they became confident with their maturity and age.

Inka, a voice-over artist, explained how she has been trying to break the stereotype of ageism on TikTok as a woman in her 30s.

“Aging is not as dreadful as people make it out to be. I was told that I’m too old to do TikTok, but do I follow that? No!” she said.

Inka, also a podcaster, said that she had since acknowledged that her body also changes as she grows older and matures.

“That’s why when it comes to pro-aging, it means I personally accept what’s happening with my body and I realized that it’s fine. I’m thirty-three now and my body will react differently, so I should just adapt and embrace it,” she said.

The social media personality suggested proper skincare to embrace aging as a natural part of life.

She also admitted that she got into skincare a little later in life.

“I regret learning and getting into skincare a little bit later in life but hey, the best time to start is now, right?” Inka said.

Ayn, who also gained popularity on the video-streaming service, similarly noted skincare as something that made her feel better over time.

For the former Miss Universe Philippines delegate, she prefers products that make her skin feel “plump” and “refreshed.

“As I’ve gotten older, I also got to know myself and my needs that includes some things that soothe me and make me feel good every time I wake up in the morning that’s why I go for products that helps me feel plump and refreshed,” Ayn said.

Now in her late 20s, the young entrepreneur described aging as a “privilege.”

“It’s the complete opposite of what I was thought growing up and what I’ve learned from society and media. Aging is going against the expectations that everyone has given us and embracing life as it is. It’s a privilege to age,” Ayn said.

Agoo, a beauty enthusiast, viewed aging as being content with her accomplishment and still looking forward to what the future has in store for her.

“It’s being content with who I am right now while still being optimistic about all the cool things that I might achieve for myself. Do not let a number dictate your choices and capacities in life!” she said.

As a woman in her 40s, Agoo shared that she now prefers skincare products that target her wrinkles and sagging skin.

“I am now looking for ingredients that target problems such as wrinkles and sagging skin! Before it was just about hydration and maintenance,” she said.

