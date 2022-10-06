Beers, food, music: Octoberfest 2022 activities you can enjoy

Octoberfest is back!

If you are planning to celebrate the annual Octoberfest in an “authentic” way, several restaurants, hotels and organizers launched gimmicks and are offering deals for the month so you can observe the event as Germans do.

Drink beer from Munich

Based on German customs, only beer from Munich breweries may be served on the Wiesn or Octoberfest. So, if you have not tried Munich’s beer, this might be the best time to try it out.

Eat German food

Fill your stomach during the Octoberfest with German foods such as bratwursts (sausages), brezel (pretzel), hendl (roast chicken), pork knuckles, obatzda (cheese), and spaetzle (dumplings), among others.

Listen to music, dance

Dance and sing your hearts out with the Octoberfest playlist, which is typically accompanied by an accordion.

Games

Aside from the usual speed drinking contest, you can also play other games from Germany during the Octoberfest.

There is the barrel roll, where players will push a barrel through the course while racing against each other.

In the stein race, meanwhile, participants will have to run with both extended hands holding a one-liter mug filled with beer.

There is also the classic tug of war or what Germans called tauziehen.

Traditional outfit

To complete the party, you may also wear traditional clothes.

The traditional cloth for women is a dirndl, a ruffled apron dress with a bodice, blouse, and a skirt. On the other hand, men could wear the traditional garment lederhosen, short or knee-length leather breeches.

Where to celebrate

You no longer have to fly to Germany to enjoy an authentic Octoberfest, as some hotels and restaurants have brought the festival to the Philippine shores.

Free-flowing beer and unlimited food could be enjoyed at CDC Parade Grounds in Clark, Pampanga on October 7 and 8.

Germany-based band Anton Show will also perform at the event.

The two-day Oktoberfest event will be organized by Clark Marriott Hotel in partnership with Clark Development Corporation.

In Metro Manila, Brotzeit Philippines also has an “Oktoberfest” celebration which started last September 12 and will conclude on October 29.

The German restaurant is offering an Oktoberfest platter that features its signature pork knuckle, nürnberger stadwurst or coarse-ground ring bologna, thüringer sausages, fried chicken, and meatloaf.

Another option is attending the German Club‘s 82nd Oktoberfest happening at The Tent in Solaire Resort and Casino on October 14 and 15. This two-day event also boasts unlimited German beer, food, and live music.

“Win fantastic raffle prizes and take part in the beer drinking contest,” the invitation reads.

More details about how to book tickets to this Oktoberfest are indicated on this link.