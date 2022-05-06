Rundown: Road closures, alternate routes in Pasay, Parañaque Cities this weekend

SM Mall of Asia advised motorists on road closures around the MOA complex, Pasay City in anticipation of a scheduled political rally on Saturday, May 7.

The tandem of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Sara Duterte, along with their UniTeam alliance, will hold their “miting de avance” along Aseana Avenue in front of Solaire Resort and Casino in Parañaque City.

This will be the last of the three miting de avance events they staged for the conclusion of their campaign activities.

Road closures and alternative routes

In a post on Friday, May 6, the Facebook page of MOA announced that there will be closures on some access points to the complex—along EDSA, J.W. Diokno Boulevard, Macapagal Boulevard and Aseana Avenue.

“Please be advised of the access points to MOA Complex through EDSA, J.W. Diokno Blvd., Macapagal Blvd. and Aseana,” MOA said.

“This is to provide travel options to roam around the area for easy accessibility to the destination inside the complex,” it added.

Below are the following roads that will be closed from traffic from May 6 at 9 a.m. to May 8, at 12 p.m:

J.W. Diokno Boulevard from Aseana Avenue to Bradco Avenue

2. Coral Way Eastbound from Seashell lane to J.W. Diokno Boulevard

3. Coral Way to J.W. Diokno Intersecton

4. J.W. Diokno Blvd. from Coral Way to Marina Way

MOA also provided a map where alternative routes that motorists can take were provided.

The mall further noted that the J.W. Diokno Boulevard will be converted into a two-way thoroughfare during this period.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority also advised motorists that the portion of the J.W. Diokno Boulevard from Bradco Avenue to Aseana Avenue will be closed on May 7 until 11:30 pm.

Below is a screenshot of the road mentioned via Google Maps:

On parking spaces

MMDA also announced that one lane parking will be allowed on May 7 from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. along the following roads:

Roxas Blvd.

Macapagal Blvd.

Diokno Blvd.

Seaside Drive

Marina Ave.

In anticipation of the influx of people, Solaire announced on Facebook that its parking spaces will only be limited to accommodate their “restaurant diners, casino patrons, hotel guests and guests of The Shoppes arcade.”

“At the security checkpoint, guests will be asked to present their Solaire Rewards membership cards or confirmation letters from our restaurants or hotel, or retail boutique invitations from The Shoppes at Solaire to gain entry to the car park thoroughfare,” the hotel management said.

The following access points to Solaire, on the other hand, will remain open to motorists: