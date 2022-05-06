Rundown: Road closures, adjusted mall hours, parking spaces in Makati City this weekend

Facebook page Make it Makati released parking spaces, road closures and other related advisories in preparation for the scheduled political event on Saturday, May 7.

The tandem of Vice President Leni Robredo and Sen. Kiko Pangilinan will hold their “miting de avance” along Ayala Avenue corner of Makati Avenue to conclude their campaign.

This was formally announced to their supporters, collectively called “kakampinks,” on Robredo’s Facebook page early this week.

“Magplano na kung saan pwede pumwesto, at magsama ng mga hindi pa nakapili ng kanilang kandidato para sa ating eleksyon! Tara na, ipanalo na natin ito!” the post reads.

The event is set to start at 5 p.m.

A colorful map of the venue was also attached to the post.

The map showed the areas where the medic and water stations are situated. There are also LED screens to be placed along the thoroughfare.

Make It Makati, a hub for announcements and stories related to Makati City, issued the following advisories to help the public with their travels in and out of their busy districts.

These guidelines were also shared on the social media accounts of event organizer, Robredo People’s Council-Makati.

Road closures

There will be partial road closures in the city from May 6, 9 p.m. to May 8, 6 a.m.

Ayala Avenue (from Fonda St. to Gil Puyat Ave.) Paseo de Roxas St. (from Dela Rosa St. to Makati Ave.) Makati Ave. (from Dela Rosa St. to Paseo de Roxas) V.A. Rufino St. (from Dela Rosa St. to Valero St.) Salcedo St. (from Dela Rosa St. to Valero St.)

Traffic re-routing

Vehicles will then be re-routed from Ayala Avenue to the following roads:

Private vehicles and public utility buses passing through the East Bound Lane of Ayala Avenue will be re-routed to Gil Puyat going to EDSA

Public utility jeeps from the Washington Terminal going to McKinley Terminal and private vehicles passing through the West Bound Lane of Ayala Avenue may use the alternative routes indicated below:

a. PUJ from Washington Terminal going to McKinley (Chino Roces – Dela Rosa – Amorsolo – Arnaiz – East St. – Ayala Avenue)

b. PUJ from McKinley Terminal going to Washington Terminal (Ayala Avenue – Parkway Drive – West St. – Arnaiz Amorsolo – Rufino – Chino Roces)

c. Private Vehicles passing through the West Bound of Ayala Avenue going to Buendia will be re-routed to Ayala Avenue – Parkway Drive – West St. – Arnaiz Amorsolo – Rufino – Chino Roces

Parking spaces

Parking spaces and areas that can be accessed during the campaign event are also listed in a separate post.

Make It Makati also provided a map where motorists can find the places on the list.

Parking Areas (Open from 6 a.m. to 12 m.n.)

P1 – Valero Car Park 2

P2 – Dela Rosa Car Park 1

P3 – Dela Rosa Car Park 2

P4 – Legazpi Parking Building

P5 – Corinthian Car Park

Parking Areas (Open for 24 hours)

P6 – Greenbelt Parking

P7 – Greenbelt Parking

P8 – Greenbelt Parking

P9 – Greenbelt Parking

P10 – The Link Car Park

P11 – 6750 Steel Car Park

P12 – Glorietta Parking

P13 – Glorietta Parking

P14 – Park Square Car Park

Adjusted mall hours

Hours of mall operations of shopping centers located near the miting de avance were also adjusted for the weekend.

Make It Makati compiled the new schedules from Greenbelt, Glorietta and Circuit Makati.

SM Makati, which is also located in Ayala Center, announced that they will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. from May 6 to 8.

The online grocery service of Landmark Philippines, on the other hand, advised their Makati customers to order ahead of time.

They were also informed of possible delays in delivery due to imminent heavy traffic.