PSA: Tours, lectures, workshops await Filipinos for Museum and Galleries Month 2022

The National Museum of the Philippines and an advocacy group have walking tours, exhibits, webinars and other fun activities for the month.

Museums and Galleries Month is observed every October by virtue of Presidential Proclamation 798 in 1991.

It aims to stir “the national consciousness and pride in our rich culture and national identity, expressed in all media of art and culture, historical and religious artifacts.”

“All museums and galleries are hereby urged to undertake activities in accordance with the spirit of this proclamation,” the proclamation reads.

This year, the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) assigned the theme “Embracing Uncertainty: Showcasing Solidarity, Hope, and Recovery.”

It focuses on the important role of museums and galleries “as cultural identifiers in a rapidly-changing world.”

To fully appreciate the occasion, the National Museum offered different types of activities per week that include film screenings, free webinars and tours of museums and galleries in selected places in the Philippines.

The institution released its jam-packed schedule on Facebook.

“The Museums and Galleries Month 2022 just keeps getting better and better! The #NationalMuseumPH has loaded Week 2 with FILM SCREENINGS and LECTURES that don’t take the information out of the fun. Talks, webinars, lectures, demonstrations, and tours await you,” its post reads.

Interested participants may also check out its microsite for more details about these events that raise awareness of the country’s national and regional histories and cultures.

National Museum organized the activities each week as follows:

Week 1 – Gallery Tours

Week 2 – Film Screenings/Lectures

Week 3 – Performance-led Activities

Week 4 – Workshops

Advocacy group Renacimiento Manila also joined in celebrating Museums and Galleries Month through different heritage walking tours that allow participants to appreciate the different historical and cultural landmarks around the City of Manila.

It posted its schedule of heritage walks on Facebook on October 5.

“This month, as we observe Museums and Galleries Month, Renacimiento Manila with its partners is once again ready to bring people back into the great gallery of built-heritage and museums: the streets of Manila,” the group said.

Learn more about the walled city of Intramuros, the grand edifices at Plaza Lawton and Calle Arroceros, the neighborhood of Calle Hidalgo in Quiapo and the business district of Binondo.

“Get ready to see Manila face to face. Because the best way to love and appreciate the city and its wonders is by walking its streets,” the post reads.

Registration for the heritage tours will open at the start of each week.

The management of the Manila Clock Tower Museum, the first clock tower in the country, also previously announced that it will finally open its doors to the public in time for Museum and Galleries Month.

Clock Tower Museum’s managers said that its features include “an immersive multi-sensory exhibit” of works of well-known artists and video portrayals of historical events.

