Philippines’ first clock tower museum to officially open its doors soon

“See you soon!”

In time for the Philippines’ Museums and Galleries Month, the management of the Manila Clock Tower Museum said it will officially open its doors to the public soon.

The clock tower museum was the first in the country. It features “an immersive multi-sensory exhibit” showcasing the works of well-known artists like Rene Robles and 3D and video portrayals of historical events like the Battle of Manila.

“We are very excited to open its doors with you,” part of its Facebook post said, accompanying it with a picture of the museum’s entrance.

The Manila Clock Tower Museum was inaugurated last June.

Apart from artworks from Filipinos, it also features a 360-view overlooking the historic Intramuros, Lawton and the Manila Bay.

Visitors can also experience the history of the nation’s capital through a multi-sensory exhibit of the Battle of Manila.

“Kung gusto mong mag muni-muni, makita ‘yung 360-degree ng city of Manila, you can avail of that here in the clock tower of Manila City Hall,” then-Manila Mayor Isko Moreno said of the tourist attraction.

The clock tower’s restoration started in 2020. Its façade was painted white while the tower roof was painted gold.

The hexagonal-looking clock tower was designed by former Bureau of Public Works consultant Antonio Toledo.

It was among the casualties of the Second World War.

October is celebrated in the Philippines as Museums and Galleries Month by virtue of Presidential Proclamation No. 798 (series of 1991).

According to the National Commission for Culture and the Arts, the commemoration “underscores the importance of arousing national consciousness and pride in our rich Filipino culture and heritage embodying the aspirations of the nation, expressed in all media of art as well as historical and religious artifacts.”

“The observance recognizes that these cultural and art forms are necessary for nation-building and shaping national destiny,” NCCA added.