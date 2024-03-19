PSA: Manila Zoo shares operating hours for Holy Week 2024

The Manila Zoo released its schedule for the upcoming Holy Week as Filipino Catholics begin to observe the last days of the Lenten Season.

The famous tourist attraction said it will be closed on March 28 and 29, which are Maundy Thursday and Good Friday.

It will resume whole day operations on March 30 and 31, or Black Saturday and Easter Sunday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Meanwhile, the zoo will operate from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, March 25.

It will likewise be open on March 26 to 27 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Manila Zoo added that it will only accept visitors until 6 p.m., which it said is its last entry for admission.

The zoo is one of the most known landmarks of the nation’s capital, being the only public zoo in the City of Manila.

It was the former home of the late elephant Mali, its resident elephant who succumbed to congestive heart failure in 2023.

The Manila Zoo also provides home to more than 550 specimens of exotic wildlife representing 13 species of mammals, 38 species of avian and 21 species of reptiles.

It also houses a botanical garden where more than 10,000 plants are being grown and propagated.