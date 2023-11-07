No DSLRs, SLRs? Manila Arroceros Forest park’s no-camera policy draws flak

A policy prohibiting some types of cameras except mobile phones in an urban park in Manila raised some eyebrows on Facebook.

Facebook page Disiplinadong Pinoy on November 6 uploaded a signage that showed units of SLR (single-lens reflex) and DSLR (digital single-lens reflex) cameras. These devices are said to be prohibited inside the Arroceros Forest Park in the City of Manila.

No mobile phones were included in the picture.

“Arroceros Urban Forest Park in Manila, cellphone lang pwede. BAWAL ang any kinds of camera,” the post reads.

In a previous post, Disiplinadong Pinoy reported a complaint from a tourist who claimed to be harassed by one of the security guards. The tourist was using a digital camera to take pictures inside the park.

“Here we go again, complaints of tourists being harassed by guards just because of using a camera in parks of Manila!” the post reads.

“This complainant was just using a digicam [digital camera], not even one with an interchangeable lens, and was rudely apprehended by the guard in Arroceros urban forest park in Manila,” it added.

“Nakakahiya sa turismo ng Maynila,” it also said.

The page said that there were also similar complaints about taking photos on Jones Bridge, which has recently been rehabilitated.

“We received several complaints in the area of Jones Bridge before, but upon checking with the Department of Tourism, Culture and Arts of Manila they said that the issue was already cleared and hobbyist [is] allowed to take photos in the area except for commercial shoots that need a permit from Bureau of Permits of Manila,” it said.

The no-camera policy was met with disapproval by some Filipinos on social media.

“Kahit naman sa Luneta Park at Intramuros at Fort Santiago bawal pro camera. Dapat sana ang permit ay yung mga commercial shoots or like pre-nup, etc,” a Facebook user said.

“[Ano] ba basis dito? Laki ba nang equipment???” another Facebook user commented.

“Ipagbawal na din cellphone. Dami nga [diyan] after nila pics mga [nakaharang] pa din,” another Facebook user suggested.

Other Filipinos also criticized the policy, saying that some foreigners could vlog while locals needed a permit.

“Pero ‘pag foreigner na nagba-blog, puwede hahahaa,” a Facebook user complained.

Mobile Filmmaking Philippines, a community of mobile filmmakers, also reacted to the policy.

“With our mobile phone’s average feature capable of shooting in 4K 60fps and 48mp in still photo,” the group said with teary-eyed emojis on DSLRs and SLRs.

No clear written rule

Cameras are not included in the list of prohibited items in Arroceros Forest Park’s official rules and regulations. It was uploaded on Facebook in July 2022.

In its post, it was stated that “any request of an activity” in the area should be “coordinated” with the park administration office.

The place is also monitored by a 24-hour surveillance camera.



An occupational or working permit from the city government’s Bureau of Permits office, however, is required for photoshoots and other similar activities.

To secure this type of permit, applicants have to submit the documents listed here Business Permits | Lungsod ng Maynila (manila.gov.ph).

The application fees cost: