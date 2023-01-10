‘The First Slam Dunk’ thrills Pinoy fans

“The First Slam Dunk” will hit the Philippine movie theaters next month.

SM Cinema announced that the film will be available in SM Cinema and Director’s Club on February 1.

This news thrilled the fans of the Japanese sports manga series.

“NAALALA KO DATI NAGMAMADALI PA AKO MAKAUWI PARA LANG MAABUTAN ‘TO! BOY, LABO 3 PT SHOT 1 WEEK BAGO NA-SHOOT TALAGA DABEST! EXCITED NA TALAGA,” a Facebook user commented.

“Manonood ako nito, kahit ako magisa. Bahala kayo dyan!” a social media user said.

“I’VE BEEN WAITING FOR AGES FINALLY,” an online user wrote.

Some Filipino fans in Japan got the privilege to watch the film first. They also shared some of the freebies they received.

“Ito pinanood namin ng asawa ko dito sa Japan, freebies yang Kai Ryota na picture back to back nung 11 years old pa siya at present,” a social media user said.

“Super ganda, promise. Ma-e-enjoy talaga! Ako lang yata medyo maingay habang nanonood eh,” a Facebook user said.

“Here in japan po [ang] ganda talaga mapanuod,” an online user wrote.

“Sulit po panoorin! Mga hapon ang tatahimik manood…nakakahiya magingay. Mas masaya siguro kung sa Pinas manood,” a Facebook user commented.

“Slam Dunk” is a popular 90s anime based on the manga of the same name by Takehiko Inoue.

The story follows the Shohoku High School Basketball Team as they dream of competing at the Inter-High Tournament.

The upcoming film was directed by Inoue and produced by Toei Animation.