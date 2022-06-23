Crunchyroll unveils release date of new ‘Dragon Ball’ saga in Philippines

The new series titled “Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero” is set to be released in the Philippines on August 31.

This would be the second film in the “Dragon Ball Super” saga franchise, and the 21st Dragon Ball animated film produced by the Tokyo-based animation studio, Toei Animation.

According to anime distributor Crunchyroll, the film will be available in the English language, both dubbed and subtitled, along with the Japanese dubbed film.

These are the theatrical release dates in other countries:

August 18 in Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, Argentina,

Colombia, Central America, Ecuador, Bolivia, Uruguay, Paraguay

August 19 in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, South

Africa, Zambia, Vietnam

August 26 in India, Indonesia

August 30 in Malaysia, Brunei

September 1 in Singapore

September 8 in Taiwan

September 15 in South Korea

September 29 in Thailand, Hong Kong, Macao

The film will be directed by Tetsuro Kodama and the Japanese voice actors for the film.

Crunchyroll is an independent-operated joint venture between US-based Sony Pictures Entertainment, and Japan’s Aniplex, a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment.