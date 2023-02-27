Factbox: Winners at the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards

These are the key winners of the 29th Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards for the best performances in film and television in 2022, handed out at a streamed ceremony on Sunday:

BEST MOVIE CAST

“Everything Everywhere All At Once”

BEST MALE ACTOR, MOVIE

Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”

BEST FEMALE ACTOR, MOVIE

Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

BEST FEMALE SUPPORTING ACTOR, MOVIE

Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

BEST MALE SUPPORTING ACTOR, MOVIE

Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

BEST FEMALE ACTOR, TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

Jessica Chastain, “George and Tammy”

BEST MALE ACTOR, TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

Sam Elliot, “1883”

BEST FEMALE ACTOR, TV DRAMA

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

BEST MALE ACTOR, TV DRAMA

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

BEST FEMALE ACTOR, TV COMEDY

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

BEST MALE ACTOR, TV COMEDY

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

BEST TV DRAMA ENSEMBLE

“The White Lotus”

BEST TV COMEDY ENSEMBLE

“Abbott Elementary”

—Reporting by Danielle Broadway; Editing by Mary Milliken and Jonathan Oatis