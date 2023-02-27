Factbox: Winners at the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards

LOS ANGELES— These are the key winners of the 29th Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards for the best performances in film and television in 2022, handed out at a streamed ceremony on Sunday:
BEST MOVIE CAST
- “Everything Everywhere All At Once”
BEST MALE ACTOR, MOVIE
- Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”
BEST FEMALE ACTOR, MOVIE
- Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All At Once”
BEST FEMALE SUPPORTING ACTOR, MOVIE
- Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
BEST MALE SUPPORTING ACTOR, MOVIE
- Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All At Once”
RELATED: ‘Everything Everywhere’ dominates SAG awards, setting stage for Oscars
BEST FEMALE ACTOR, TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES
- Jessica Chastain, “George and Tammy”
BEST MALE ACTOR, TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES
- Sam Elliot, “1883”
BEST FEMALE ACTOR, TV DRAMA
- Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”
BEST MALE ACTOR, TV DRAMA
- Jason Bateman, “Ozark”
BEST FEMALE ACTOR, TV COMEDY
- Jean Smart, “Hacks”
BEST MALE ACTOR, TV COMEDY
- Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”
BEST TV DRAMA ENSEMBLE
- “The White Lotus”
BEST TV COMEDY ENSEMBLE
- “Abbott Elementary”
—Reporting by Danielle Broadway; Editing by Mary Milliken and Jonathan Oatis