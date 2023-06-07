See Quebec without a visa: How to avail of Canada’s eTA travel program

The Embassy of Canada in the Philippines on Wednesday announced that the Philippines is now part of its Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) program.

Under this program, eligible foreign visitors from visa-required countries can now travel to Canada without applying for new Canadian visas.

In a statement posted on its Facebook and Twitter accounts, the Canadian embassy listed the qualifications for this initiative.

These are:

Citizens from the Philippines who have had valid Canadian visas in the past 10 years

Those who have valid United States non-immigrant visas

This travel document is also only applicable for traveling via air.

Those who are traveling via land and sea, even if they are eligible, still need a visitor Canada visa.

Travelers who have approved eTAs may visit and stay in Canada for up to six months for business or leisure.

Other visa-required countries under the eTA program are:

Antigua and Barbuda

Argentina

Brazil

Costa Rica

Morocco

Panama

St. Kitts and Nevis

St. Lucia

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Seychelles

Thailand

Trinidad and Tobago

Uruguay

The eTA program 101

The eTA is an electronic travel document linked to a traveler’s passport.

On its website, the Canadian government explained that it is normally provided to travelers who are from visa-exempt countries.

It is valid for up to five years or until the passport expires.

“With a valid eTA, you can travel to Canada as often as you want for short stays (normally for up to six months at a time). You do not need an eTA for travel within Canada,” the website reads.

To apply, eligible foreign nationals need the following:

A valid passport

A valid email address

A credit card

Based on the website, here are the steps in the application process:

Get your passport, credit or debit card ready, and read the help document. Use the online form to apply. The form cannot be saved. So have your information ready. Pay $7 CAD (around P239) for your eTA right after you complete the form. Get an email about your eTA application. Most applications are approved within minutes.

Some requests require additional documents to be approved. In this case, travelers will have to wait at least 72 hours for instructions through email.

More details about the application process can be read here Electronic Travel Authorization (canada.ca).

Fostering ties between nations

This development was in response to the Philippine diaspora of students and tourists to the North American country.

“Canada values our relationship with the Philippines. With the well-established Filipino diaspora in Canada, along with an increasing number of students and tourists from the Philippines, we recognize the importance of expanding and simplifying travel between our countries,” the embassy said.

Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, stated that this expansion also fosters benefits in travel, tourism and economic development between Canada and the Philippines.

“This exciting development means that more individuals from the Philippines can now embark on unforgettable adventures, explore our diverse landscapes, reunite with family and friends, and immerse themselves in our vibrant culture without the hurdle of visa requirements,” Fraser said.

“This expansion not only enhances convenience for travelers; it will also increase travel, tourism and economic benefits, as well as strengthen our bond with the Philippines,” he added.