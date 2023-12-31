Holiday eats: Taiwan adds pork dishes to Sofitel’s buffet menu

This holiday season, Taiwan brought in selected pork dishes to spruce up the buffet menu of a five-star luxury hotel by the bay’s flagship restaurant.

As part of Taiwan Pork campaign launched in late November, Taiwan partnered with Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila’s award-winning Spiral restaurant, to include the following Taiwanese pork dishes in its buffet menu:

Deep-fried pork chop Taiwanese style

Taiwanese braised minced pork with rice

BBQ pork with Osmanthus and honey sauce

Pan-fried pork sausage

Meatball noodle soup

These pork dishes will be available in Spiral until early 2024.

Some of the dishes featured in this partnership, available this holiday season until early 2024, are: Taiwanese style deep fried pork chop, braised minced pork with rice, BBQ pork with osmanthus & honey sauce, pan fried pork sausage and meat ball noodle soup. | via @rosette_adel pic.twitter.com/AY1ZlsqTpQ — Interaksyon (@interaksyon) December 9, 2023

Known for its rich culture and heritage, Taiwan said it sees this partnership to introduce and establish strong presence of its premium pork products to the Philippine market.

It also said that the campaign will create new opportunities for importers and strengthen the bilateral trade ties between the Philippines and Taiwan.

The partnership is made possible under the sponsorship of Taiwan Ministry of Agriculture and led by the Commerce Development Research Institute (CDRI) of Taiwan.

During the campaign launch, Taiwan also held a business-to-business meeting for, suppliers, trade and investors where they also introduced high-quality Taiwan pork products like sausage, meatballs, jerky, among others.

Taiwan Pork also presented premium cuts and specialty products at Ayala Malls Manila Bay.

Chang Hwang-Jen, vice president of CDRI, said they are excited to bring Taiwan’s pork legacy of “quality and innovation” to the Filipino market. They assured that the pork products adhere to rigorous standards and employ advanced technologies so it could meet its high quality and safety benchmarks.

“Our commitment to excellence, combined with our understanding of local preferences, positions us to become a trusted partner for Filipino households,” she said last November 29.

CDRI is also working with various meat suppliers to offer wide arrange of products to meet the culinary needs of the Filipino consumers.

Among these suppliers are Black Bridge Foods, founded in 1957, known for its processed meat products; Cha I Shan, a well-known pork processing company, integrating modern equipment and technology to produce top of the line fresh pork; Chia Nan Food, provides an end-to-end service and the creation of the final best products; Du Hsiao Yueh, known for traditional dan tzai noodles, one of the traditional Taiwanese signature cuisines; Food Lee, a multi-awarded food company, known for its remarkable contributions to traditional Taiwanese food; Hairei, founded in 1948, a leading company in providing high-quality meatball products; Jin Tian Foods, known for their bestselling Taiwanese meatballs; Odiva, an established brand that produces top-quality Taiwanese black pig pork, and; Way Fong, recognized as one of the leading brands in the pork jerky and pork floss market.

Through the campaign, Taiwan said it eyes to reach more Filipino consumers and businesses. It is seeking partnerships with local distributors, retailers and other key stakeholders.

After its partnership with Sofitel, Taiwan Pork campaign organizers said that they are planning to offer pork products in other luxury hotels like Shangri-La and Hyatt as well as fine dining restaurants within Makati and Manila.

For Taiwan, it’s all about quality and not the volume.