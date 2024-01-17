Why Stray Kids fans should visit Samsung Experience Store in Megamall

Fans of K-pop global sensation Stray Kids or STAYs, have the chance to get closer to their idols through gadgets and accessories.

Samsung Philippines last Friday launched the SLBS Studio and its collaboration with the K-pop boy group in its Samsung Experience Store at the SM Megamall‘s Cyberzone.

These include collaboration cases and accessories exclusively made for Galaxy devices such as the special edition Galaxy Z Flip5 Stray Kids Edition, Galaxy Watch6 Stray Kids Edition, Galaxy Buds2 Pro Stray Kids, SKZOO cases and limited edition photocards.

SLBS x STRAY KIDS K-pop global sensation Stray Kids invades Samsung LOOK: Samsung launches exclusive SLBS Stray Kids collection for Galaxy devices Fans of the boy group can get exclusive collaboration cases and accessories made for Galaxy devices, including: pic.twitter.com/uMQxDKNttL — Jeline Malasig (@jsmalasig) January 13, 2024

Here are some Stay Kids merch being offered:

Galaxy Z Flip5 Stray Kids edition and Flip and Fold cases

Combines the fashionable flip phone with diverse charms of Stray Kids through specially designed flipsuit cases that fit the Galaxy Z Flip5’s Flex Window and flipsuit cards featuring videos of each Stray Kids member.

Collection includes an eco-friendly Stray Kids 15W high-speed wireless charger, beads strap, and an NFC-themed key ring and theme tok which includes wallpapers, icons and more through NFC connectivity

A variety of Stray Kids flip cases and Galaxy Fold5 cases also combine iconic designs with recyclable materials

The Galaxy Fold5 has a massive 7.6-inch main screen and long-lasting battery

Galaxy Watch6 Stray Kids edition

Comes with a fashionable black and white strap and leather pouch

Also comes with a variety of wellness features — from sleep monitoring tools to customized workout features

Galaxy Buds2 Pro Stray Kids edition

Includes metallic bud covers inspired by Stray Kids’ official compass-shaped light stick and comes with a Stray Kids postcard

The Galaxy Buds2 Pro offers vivid, high-quality sound, ergonomic design and active noise canceling

SKZOO accessories

Includes SKZOO flip and flat cases, as well as NFC theme key rings, theme toks and theme cards

The Galaxy Buds2 Pro SKZoo edition also comes with eight SKZOO characters for a customizable Galaxy Buds2 Pro case and strap

Mobile phone pouches

Fans can also get a Stray Kids Emblem NFC theme pouch or the SKZoo NFC Theme pouch, which comes with a beaded strap

Photocards