September treat: Food deals, indulgences for all occasions

Good news, foodies!

Several food establishments and restaurants are offering deals and new products that you would not want to miss out this September.

Here are some of the new treats and offers you may want to try:

Celebrates beloved lolos and lolas

As a special treat this September, Philippines’ grill expert Mang Inasal is offering three fantastic combos that our grandparents will surely love, letting you save up to ₱17 and ₱29 on its meals.

“This Grandparents’ Day, we’re excited to offer these special treats to bring smiles to our beloved Lolos and Lolas. We want to create more memorable moments for families and ensure that grandparents feel deeply appreciated and honored,” Mike Castro, the company’s president, said.

2 Palabok Solos for only ₱129

2 Extra Creamy Halo-Halos or Crèma de Leche Small for just ₱119

1 Palabok Solo and 1 Extra Creamy Halo-Halo or Crèma de Leche Small for ₱129.

Grandparents’ Day or National Grandparents’ Day is an annual celebration aimed to honor their efforts as our second parents. It was celebrated in the country last September 8.

Available for dine-in and takeout in all Mang Inasal stores nationwide, customers can pamper and celebrate their grandparents with their favorite dishes until September 15 only. The promo started last September 1.

Matcha series

Calling all matcha lovers, Dairy Queen’s (DQ) Blizzard is here to satisfy your cravings! Get ready to indulge in seven new flavors featuring the rich and complex of ceremonial grade matcha powder from Uji, Kyoto Prefecture.

These new offerings blends matcha powder with a unique twist per flavor, all made with DQ’s signature soft serve topped with Uji matcha powder, each having their signature taste.

P99 above

The Matcha Cheesecake Blizzard is perfect for cheesecake lovers, featuring bite-sized pieces of cheesecake.

The Matcha Almond Blizzard caters to almond crunchers.

Dirty Matcha Blizzard is ideal for coffee addicts.

Priced between P169 to P179:

The Matcha Brownie Parfait features layers of soft serve, matcha sauce, and chewy brownies.

The Matcha Classic Milkshake blends soft serve, milk, and matcha sauce—a perfect thirst-quencher

DQ’s signature Soft-Serve Cakes:

For those on the go, the new Matcha Mallows Tin Cake (P439) is a perfect pick. It features chewy mini marshmallows topped with cake frosting and matcha powder, all packaged in a reusable tin can.

Finally, the new Strawberry Matcha Blizzard Cake (starting at P749) is a 100% ice cream cake with a crunchy center, luscious strawberry purée, and matcha cream, finished with frosting, strawberry cream pipings, and a dusting of matcha powder.

What’s interesting about these new offerings is that DQ lets you adjust the matcha ratio, so you can enjoy your matcha just the way you like it. For only P19, you can add as much matcha as you please—your matcha, your way.

All new flavors are available at any DQ branch, both online and in-store.

Happy hour

Subway is bringing the happy hour vibe to your taste buds with the new Smoky Malt BBQ Pulled Pork sub.

This sub features tender pulled pork topped with rich, smoky malt BBQ sauce, mouthwatering cheddar cheese, and fresh, crisp vegetables like lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, pickles, green peppers and white onions.

Available until November 19, this limited-time offer is inspired by the flavors of a well-loved beverage, adding a touch of cheer to every bite.

On Mondays and Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., customers who purchase a the new product’s regular meal (6-inch, footlong, or wrap) can enjoy an exclusive free Subway x A&W coaster.

On weekends, enjoy a bundle deal: two Smoky Malt BBQ Pulled Pork subs or wraps, paired with two A&W Root Beers and two exclusive coasters. This offer is available for takeout only at participating locations on Saturdays and Sundays from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Perfect for sharing with friends and family, this happy hour deal combines rich flavors, refreshing beverages, and a unique keepsake. Don’t miss out on this limited-time delight and head to your nearest Subway to make happy hour even more delicious today!

Cakes galore

Make your birthday special with Goldilocks’ premium cake selection. With their variety, you get to choose from five unique selections that can perfectly reflect you or the celebrant’s personality, leaving a lasting impression on both the heart and taste buds.

A cake especially suited for our moms: Mango and Ube Dream

For our moms and grandparents, the cakeshop launched Mango Dream with three layers of chiffon cake filled with mango whipped cream and bits, topped with a refreshing mango coulis. Ube Dream is also a special treat with layers of ube chiffon infused with real halaya and ube mousse topped with smooth ube cream icing and macapuno jelly strings.

A cake for the youthful and sweet lovers: Coffee Layered Crunch and Choco Cherry Torte

For coffee and chocolate lovers, Goldilocks offers Coffee Layered Crunch, a layered brownie cake with whipped cream, mocha chiffon, and coffee mousse, crowned with cashew praline for a delightful crunch. Choco Cherry Torte, on the other hand, combines moist chocolate cake, strawberry cream, and maraschino cherries, a blend of rich chocolate and tart cherry flavors, something truly irresistible.

A cake for playful and adventurous kids: Rainbow Magic Cake

For those who like sweet treats, the bakeshop chain’s Rainbow Magic Cake is a colorful adventure with soft, moist layers of vanilla and strawberry chiffon filled with creamy ube and strawberry butter creme. Topped with vanilla icing, this cake makes any celebration into a magical one!

With Goldilocks, you can celebrate your birthday with cakes that reflect your own taste, personality, and preference. Each cake infused with love ensures it looks spectacular and tastes unforgettable.

Moon Festival

Authentic regional Chinese and premium Cantonese restaurant Crystal Dragon is celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival with a menu steeped in tradition and symbolism of unity, gratitude, and harvest.

Also known as the Lantern or Moon Festival, this cultural celebration has a rich history spanning over 3,000 years. The festival invites everyone to enjoy the season’s flavors and share moments with family, friends, and associates with a special à la carte menu available for lunch and dinner until September 17.

The special menu features:

Steamed Hokkaido scallops with vermicelli in ginger scallion sauce

Double-boiled pork rib soup with abalone lotus seed and lion’s mane mushroom

Jasmine tea smoked crispy roasted duck

Tiger prawns tossed in spiced pumpkin curry sauce

Wok-fried fragrant taro rice with slow-braised 13-spiced pork belly

In addition to these offerings, Crystal Dragon is highlighting its signature Snow Skin Mooncake, available in a trio of flavors: lotus paste with salted yolk, purple ube with salted yolk, and red bean.

The Mid-Autumn Festival, considered the second grandest holiday in China and other parts of Asia after Chinese New Year, is a time for family gatherings and feasting on traditional dishes such as duck, taro, pumpkin, and mooncakes—symbols of family reunions and harmony.

Favorite flavors

Known for its flavored fries, Potato Corner has relaunched its Loopys curly fries and Harvest thin chips with a playful, tongue-in-cheek film. On August 31, the brand debuted “BBIG Center,” a fun film announcing the return of these special-cut fries.

In the film, taste buds put on a live report on the latest merienda break-ing news in town. With the delight of their Fluffy loopys and crispy Harvest Chips, the audience will surely want to join in these mouth-watering offerings.

Visit your nearest Potato Corner branch to treat your taste buds with the return of these items. Indulge in fried potato goodness, available in Solo size or Tera Mix, featuring a combo of flavored fries, Crunchy Chicken Pops, and your choice of special cuts.

Imperial Big Meal

Just in time for the rainy season, 7-Eleven is offering something warm, tasty and comforting with authentic Taiwanese flavors —Imperial Big Meal noodles.

Touted as Taiwan’s leading noodles, the new instant noodles offerings come in two flavors, the beef and hot beef.

For your cravings, you can relish on the noodles’ rich broth and real beef chunks. These are priced at P125 each.