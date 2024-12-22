Perfect pet presents this Christmas, and ones to avoid – from an expert in animal welfare

Pets are increasingly viewed as integral family members. This often means owners want to offer their pets the same experiences as our human friends and family. But the holidays can bring added stress, worry and uncertainty for some pets, including noise, visitors, altered routines and potential exposure to dangerous foods, toys and decorations.

Vets report that Christmas is one of the busiest times of the year – and a festive vet visit is the gift everyone wants to avoid. So, it’s a good idea to do some careful management and preparation to keep pets – and the people around them – safe during the seasonal break.

Giving gifts and seeing the recipient open them is a simple pleasure. Dogs, in particular, seem to relish the opportunity to tear paper and boxes apart – and the chance to rip into something with permission can be an enriching and stimulating activity for them.

Avoid using glitter or fancy decorations for pet gifts. A cardboard box wrapped in newspaper, stuffed with scrunched up paper – perhaps with tasty treats hidden inside – is a far more appreciated gift for an active dog than a carefully wrapped toy (that might only remain intact for minutes). This homemade gift can keep dogs occupied far longer too – ideal when you might be busy entertaining, preparing Christmas dinner or just winding down.

Festive food

Treats, chews and festive foods abound at Christmas. Unfortunately, overindulging in high fat, high calorie snacks is as bad for pets as it is for humans. Avoid the temptation to feed human foods to your pet. Sudden dietary changes can result in digestive problems in our pets – not something we want to deal with during the party season.

Be aware of foods that are potentially toxic for animals. Grapes, raisins, sultanas and chocolate are all poisonous to dogs, for example. And onions are harmful for dogs and cats if ingested.

Take care with seasonally themed pet treats often available at Christmas. Brightly colored rawhide chews might look like fun choices for dogs, but they have little nutritional value, can cause digestive upsets and, in extreme cases, swallowing large pieces can lead to digestive blockages.

Pay attention to labeling of pet treats, too. Ingredient lists may not be accurate and, sadly, some manufacturers are still lagging behind on animal welfare standards, so look for place of origin on labels and ask suppliers if you are unsure. Treats and chews can also be contaminated with microorganisms such as salmonella, which can make both pets and people ill, so source such items carefully and store them appropriately before feeding.

Natural chews such as furry rabbit ears are increasingly popular for pet dogs. Contrary to popular opinion, though, they are not an effective way to manage parasites. But they can be a useful source of animal-derived dietary fibre to help support digestive health in dogs and cats.

To help keep pets healthy and happy over the holidays, avoid overindulging them with edible gifts and make any dietary changes slowly.

Christmas costumes

Novelty pet outfits might seem like adorably cute gifts, but, for many pets, being forced to wear novelty clothing can be uncomfortable and cause distress.

Sometimes functional pet clothing is useful and beneficial for warmth and protection in winter but, even then, it is important that pets are carefully trained to wear these items through positive association.

The best advice is to keep the ugly Christmas jumper wearing for humans, unless your pet is already happy and familiar with wearing them.

Your local pet shop will probably have a wide range of Christmas-themed toys. Although these toys should be designed for safety, pets should always be carefully supervised while playing. Many dogs have an unfortunate tendency to swallow non-edible items that need surgery to remove, including festive decorations. Throw away any damaged toys that might cause injury.

Cats often enjoy playing with simple toys such as elastic hairbands attached to string and moved around. You might find toys that contain attractive scents such as cat nip, but ensure the scent is species appropriate and always keep toy use under supervision.

Free gifts

Often the simplest gifts are the most appreciated. For our pets, this is no different. Holidays can mean more time with pets. Consider taking the opportunity to have some fun with your pet by giving them the gifts of extra time and attention by doing the following:

Do always be careful to monitor your pet carefully for signs of distress or worry. Sometimes routine changes and too much attention are not appreciated. Cats are often unsure of new people in their home or significant routine changes, so a perfect present could be a safe place to hide during festivities.

Whatever gift you do decide to give to your pet, a little thought and care can make sure it is safe. Then, at the very least, the holidays will mean an opportunity for rest and relaxation for you and your pet together without unwanted vet visits.

Jacqueline Boyd, Senior Lecturer in Animal Science, Nottingham Trent University. This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.