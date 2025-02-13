New Era for MCU: Where to get tickets for ‘Captain America: Brave New World’

The first Marvel film of 2025, “Captain America: Brave New World,” opened in Philippines cinemas yesterday, February 12.

The latest movie, directed by Julius Onah, kicks off a new era for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), a former U.S. Air Force pilot and Steve Rogers’ former ally as the Falcon, steps up as the new Cap.

The new addition to the Captain America storyline follows Sam as he faces the biggest challenge yet—proving what it truly means to be Captain America in a world on the brink of chaos. It introduces high-stakes actions, political intrigue and powerful new characters, including Red Hulk’s first-ever MCU appearance in Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford.

The new Captain America is challenged by an international conspiracy orchestrated by a shadowy puppet master working underground.

However, he is not facing the battle alone as the film brings back familiar allies and formidable foes—Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez), who steps up as the new Falcon, President Thaddeus Ross (Ford) who exerts his political power, and Samuel Sterns, aka The Leader (Tim Blake Nelson), who returns with his brilliant but dangerous mind.

Meanwhile, among the new forces shaking up the MCU are Ruth Bat (Shira Haas), a former Black Widow on a mission; Red Hulk, an unstoppable force of raw power; and The Serpent, a mysterious new villain.

“In ‘Captain America: Brave New World’, Sam Wilson is Captain America, and he has made the decision to unabashedly become Captain America. But what does it mean to be Captain America when you’re not a super soldier, which we definitely know Sam Wilson is not, and in a world where the Avengers are not currently active?” Kevin Feige, Marvel Studios president and one of the movie’s producers, said.

Anthony, who plays Wilson, weighed in on the difference between Sam and Steve.

“Steve was a superhero. Steve had a body that couldn’t break and a system that couldn’t break down, but Sam is just a regular guy trying to save the day. So, he has to use not only his wits and charm but also his humanity and dignity,” he said.

The actor is excited for audiences to see Sam take on the mantle of Captain America, with the movie best seen in cinemas.

Audiences in the Philippines can catch “Captain America: Brave New World” in IMAX and 4DX for an immersive experience. Ticket holders will also have the chance to receive special movie premium items with their purchase.

Tickets can be booked via https://www.disney.ph/movies/captain-america-brave-new-world.

Below are the promo mechanics for the IMAX and 4DX experience.

On Wednesday, February 11, Marvel Philippines also launched a “Captain America: Brave New World” activation on the ground floor of SM Mega Fashion Hall where the public can enjoy games, take photos with figures, and more.

Heads up, Marvel fans! The “Captain America: Brave New World” activation on the ground floor of SM Mega Fashion Hall is now open to the public. Marvel’s “Captain America: Brave New World” is now showing in theaters nationwide. #CaptainAmerica📷 #CaptainAmericaPH |… pic.twitter.com/0ONph1ygGn — Interaksyon (@interaksyon) February 12, 2025

On the same day, select members of the press and fans got to be among the first in the world to watch the new Marvel film. The premiere was held in SM Mega Mall.