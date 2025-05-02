Factbox: Nominees for Broadway’s 2025 Tony Awards

The 2025 Broadway Tony Award winners will be announced on June 8. The nominees include:

Best Play

“English””The Hills of California””John Proctor is the Villain”

“Oh, Mary!””Purpose”

Best Musical

“Buena Vista Social Club””Dead Outlaw””Death Becomes Her””Maybe Happy Ending””Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical”

Best Revival of a Play

“Eureka Day”

“Romeo + Juliet”

“Thornton Wilder’s Our Town””Yellow Face”

Best Revival of a Musical

“Floyd Collins””Gypsy””Pirates! The Penzance Musical””Sunset Blvd.”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

George Clooney, “Good Night, and Good Luck”

Cole Escola, “Oh, Mary!”

Jon Michael Hill, “Purpose”

Daniel Dae Kim, “Yellow Face”

Harry Lennix, “Purpose”

Louis McCartney, “Stranger Things: The First Shadow”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Laura Donnelly, “The Hills of California”

Mia Farrow, “The Roommate”

LaTanya Richardson Jackson, “Purpose”

Sadie Sink, “John Proctor is the Villain”

Sarah Snook, “The Picture of Dorian Gray”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Darren Criss, “Maybe Happy Ending”

Andrew Durand, “Dead Outlaw”

Tom Francis, “Sunset Blvd.”

Jonathan Groff, “Just in Time”

James Monroe Iglehart, “A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical”

Jeremy Jordan, “Floyd Collins”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Megan Hilty, “Death Becomes Her”

Audra McDonald, “Gypsy”

Jasmine Amy Rogers, “BOOP! The Musical”

Nicole Scherzinger, “Sunset Blvd.”

Jennifer Simard, “Death Becomes Her”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Glenn Davis, “Purpose”

Gabriel Ebert, “John Proctor is the Villain”

Francis Jue, “Yellow Face”

Bob Odenkirk, “Glengarry Glen Ross”

Conrad Ricamora, “Oh, Mary!”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Tala Ashe, “English”

Jessica Hecht, “Eureka Day”

Marjan Neshat, “English”

Fina Strazza, “John Proctor is the Villain”

Kara Young, “Purpose”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Brooks Ashmanskas, “SMASH”

Jeb Brown, “Dead Outlaw”

Danny Burstein, “Gypsy”

Jak Malone, “Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical”

Taylor Trensch, “Floyd Collins”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Natalie Venetia Belcon, “Buena Vista Social Club”

Julia Knitel, “Dead Outlaw”

Gracie Lawrence, “Just in Time”

Justina Machado, “Real Women Have Curves: The Musical”

Joy Woods, “Gypsy”

Best Direction of a Play

Knud Adams, “English”

Sam Mendes, “The Hills of California”

Sam Pinkleton, “Oh, Mary!”

Danya Taymor, “John Proctor is the Villain”

Kip Williams, “The Picture of Dorian Gray”

Best Direction of a Musical

Saheem Ali, “Buena Vista Social Club”

Michael Arden, “Maybe Happy Ending”

David Cromer, “Dead Outlaw”

Christopher Gattelli, “Death Becomes Her”

Jamie Lloyd, “Sunset Blvd.”

—Editing by Howard Goller