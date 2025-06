Factbox: Winners of Broadway’s 2025 Tony Awards

— The 2025 Broadway Tony Award winners were announced during a gala ceremony on Sunday night at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

Best Musical: “Maybe Happy Ending“

READ: ‘Maybe Happy Ending’ triumphs at Tony Awards with top musical wins

Best Play: “Purpose”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical: Nicole Scherzinger, “Sunset Blvd.”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical: Darren Criss, “Maybe Happy Ending“

Best Revival of a Musical: “Sunset Blvd.”

Best Revival of a Play: “Eureka Day”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play: Cole Escola, “Oh, Mary!”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play: Sarah Snook, “The Picture of Dorian Gray”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play: Francis Jue, “Yellow Face”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play: Kara Young, “Purpose”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical: Jak Malone, “Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical: Natalie Venetia Belcon, “Buena Vista Social Club”

Best Direction of a Play: Sam Pinkleton, “Oh, Mary!”

Best Direction of a Musical: Michael Arden, “Maybe Happy Ending“

READ: ‘Stranger Things’ play wins Tony Awards, setting stage for TV series finale

—Editing by Howard Goller