Duterte’s Press Freedom Day message departs from rankings dip, journalist killings

President Rodrigo Duterte‘s message for the World Press Freedom Day was inconsistent with the overall assessment of the news landscape in the Philippines, which has seen a decline in global press freedom rankings and an increase in threats, intimidation and killings.

The chief executive on Monday said that the occasion is a reminder of the “vital role of a free and responsible press in the advancement of society.”

“Moreover, the messenger itself, the press, must be protected from all forms of threat and intimidation so that they may fully serve the best interest of our people,” Duterte’s message reads.

He also told Filipinos to “continue to use the power of communication for our collective efforts in nation-building and ensure the integrity and safety of the press.”

The World Press Freedom Day is commemorated every third of May to celebrate the following, according to UNESCO:

To celebrate the fundamental principles of press freedom

To evaluate press freedom around the world

To defend the media from attacks on their independence

To pay tribute to journalists who have lost their lives in the exercise of their profession

UNESCO said it is also “a reminder to governments of the need to respect their commitment to press freedom.”

What’s happening: Last month, the Philippines dipped further in the World Press Freedom Index of media watchdog Reporters Without Borders.