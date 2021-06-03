‘Vote for us’: Health workers, students highlighted in online voter awareness initiative

A social media page is raising awareness about current issues as it reminds Filipinos to vote in the upcoming national elections with such matters in mind.

“Vote For Us,” which describes itself as a non-government organization on Facebook, has been uploading artworks featuring people with the captions “Register. For us,” and “#VoteForUs,” #VoteForUsPH.”

Illustrations that have been uploaded in its account so far include healthcare workers, the foremost frontliners in the COVID-19 pandemic, and students who are currently in a distance learning setup.

Healthcare workers have been bearing the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic, being the ones who are on the frontlines of the battle against the viral disease.

Recently, some Filipinos urged the government to prioritize them in the proposed “Bayanihan 3,” a bill that was crafted specifically to address the pandemic, after it was discovered that uniformed personnel had the second biggest appropriation.

Healthcare workers have also refuted Health Secretary Francisco Duque‘s claims of being regularly tested for COVID-19 and said that it only happens when they or their colleagues have symptoms.

Another artwork on the page shows students.

A tablet, synonymous with the distance learning setup, can also be seen in the illustration.

In terms of education, the government has implemented a non-physical setup in a bid to lessen the risks of COVID-19 to the youth.

Nowadays, students are learning through online classes (which includes teleconferencing), by modules or by radio and television broadcasts.

Majority of the classes are being held with the aid of the internet but connections remain poor, based on a recent survey involving teachers, parents and students.

There have been reports of teachers and students struggling to face classes as their family members and co-residents get infected with the virus as well.

Meanwhile, the illustrations were retweeted by the Twitter account of the National Citizens’ Movement for Free Elections, an election watchdog in the country.

Last day for voter registration is on Sept. 30, 2021 while the national elections will take place in May of next year.

The upcoming elections will usher a new president who will succeed incumbent President Rodrigo Duterte.

