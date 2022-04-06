CBCP head to voters: ‘Don’t gamble the country’s future’

The head of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines called on voters not to gamble the country’s future by being indifferent to the plight of others.

Bishop Pablo Virgilio David of Kalookan, CBCP President, urged Filipinos to actively engage in politics by supporting candidates who have the necessary skills and experience to perform well their office.

Speaking during the “Solidarity Mass for the Moral Choice” at Baclaran Church on Wednesday, he said that now is not the time to be complacent about the country’s situation.

“Our low regard and inaction to politics will not bring development. Let us not gamble the future of our country,” David said.

“Let us fight indifference. Let us be concerned for the welfare of others,” he said. “We are all interconnected. What’s bad for them is bad for us.”

Dozens of bishops, priests, and religious men and women in the Metropolitan See of Manila attended the Mass presided over by Cardinal Jose Advincula.

The liturgy was in response to the CBCP’s call for prayer for a credible and peaceful election on May 9.

The top church official also urged voters not to be swayed by disinformation, especially on social media.

“We can be blinded by lies and deception. It can put the conscience to sleep and can harden us like rocks,” David said.

The bishop then asked them to always side with the truth even if it is unpopular and “even if it hurts”.

Christians, David added, are called to vote rightly and according to their conscience.

“Don’t just rely on others. We need to be involved. Let us work to change our political culture, even if little by little,” he said.