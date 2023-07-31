Antipolo diocese mourns victims of Rizal boat tragedy

A Catholic bishop appealed to the faithful to pray for the 27 fatalities of a boat tragedy off Rizal province, and to help the families they left behind.

Bishop Ruperto Santos of Antipolo called for “a deep sense of responsibility to extend a helping hand to those who are most vulnerable.”

A special collection was held during Masses in all parishes of the diocese on Sunday to support the victims of the incident.

The bishop hopes that “such collective efforts and a sense of togetherness be a powerful force in fostering a sense of hope and renewal, transforming scars into symbols of resilience and compassion”.

At least 27 people died and dozens were rescued after a passenger boat capsized on Thursday when it was lashed by strong winds and waves on Laguna de Bay.

The accident occurred while typhoon Egay battered Northern Luzon with intense rain and destructive winds, triggering floods and landslides.

Some of the victims were active parishioners of Sto. Domingo and San Francisco de Asis parishes, both found in the western half of the island under the town of Binangonan.