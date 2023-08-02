Prayer rally to call for end to mining in Samar island

Church and civil society groups will kick off a Samar island-wide campaign against mining with a prayer rally.

Organizers of the “Jericho Walk,” slated for August 7, have called on the people to travel to the city of Borongan in Eastern Samar province on that day to press for an end to mining operations in one country’s poorest regions.

The rally will kick off with a caravan from different parishes to the Borongan Capitol grounds, where the march will commence at 9:30 a.m. towards the cathedral.

Expected to join the rally are various representatives from the nearby dioceses of Calbayog and Catarman, which have also been targeted by mining companies.

The demonstrators will also gather for Mass at the cathedral, with Bishop Crispin Varquez as the main presider.

The bishop earlier condemned what he described as “escalating” mining operations in the province, particularly on the island of Homonhon off Guiuan town.

The diocese also expressed alarm over the looming resumption of mining on the island of Manicani, also in Guiuan.

Caritas Borongan director Fr. James Abella said the prayer march aims “to raise awareness about the negative impacts of mining operations” in the islands “and to call for an end to these activities”.

“It would be a peaceful and non-violent way to express concern about the negative impacts of mining operations in Homonhon and Manicani,” Abella said.

“It is also our way to call for action to protect the environment and the rights of communities in Homonhon and Manicani,” he said.