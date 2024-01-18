China urges Philippines to stop ‘wrong words and deeds’ on Taiwan

Reuters
January 18, 2024 - 4:46 PM
A Vietnamese naval soldier stands quard at Thuyen Chai island in the Spratly archipelago in the South China Sea on January 17, 2013. China, Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan all claim territory in the sea, which covers important shipping routes and is thought to hold untapped oil and gas reserves. Picture taken on January 17, 2013. (Reuters/Quang Le/File Photo)

BEIJING — China’s foreign ministry on Thursday urged the Philippines to adhere to its one-China principle and stop its “wrong words and deeds” about Taiwan, after the Philippines’ defense secretary accused China of “gutter-level talk” regarding President Marcos.

China will never accept anyone making provocations on the Taiwan question and we will fight back, spokesperson Mao Ning said at a regular press conference on Thursday.

China’s foreign ministry on Tuesday told Marcos to “read more books to properly understand the ins and outs of the Taiwan issue” after he had congratulated the democratically governed island’s presidential election winner, Lai Ching-te.

— Reporting by Laurie Chen and Liz Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing

