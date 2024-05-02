‘Salamat sa mga alaala’: MetroDeal bids farewell to Pinoy community

After over ten years of offering coupons and vouchers to the public, an online platform is saying goodbye to the Filipino community by the end of this month.

MetroDeal, a platform offering deals on multi-category products and services, announced that it will stop the sale of its deals on May 31.

“It’s time to say goodbye. Salamat sa mga alaala. You’ve always been the biggest deal!” it said in an announcement on its website.

“As we prepare to close the doors of an incredible chapter na nagsimula noong 2011, we find ourselves filled with a deep sense of gratitude and a touch of sadness,” MetroDeal added.

“Over the years, your trust and enthusiasm have transformed MetroDeal into a household name, where millions found not just deals, but experiences that enriched lives. Together with our esteemed suppliers, bumuo kami ng mga unforgettable adventures, sumptuous meals, and moments of bliss in beauty and relaxation,” the platform said.

“Our journey has been remarkable, with every deal sealing a partnership, and every voucher a story of connection and joy. We assure you that as we wind down, your experience remains our priority,” MetroDeal added.

The platform said its deals will only be available until May 15.

Purchased vouchers can still be redeemed at their partners until their expiration dates.

Meanwhile, users can access their MetroDeal accounts until Dec. 31, 2024.

Its customer support team will be available until that date to assist them with questions during the transition.

MetroDeal added that customer support is still available via phone, Facebook Messenger, email and others from May 31.

From June 1 to December 31, however, customer support will only be through email at [email protected].

“As we say goodbye, we want you to know that each click, each purchase, and each smile has been truly appreciated. Salamat sa pagiging malaking bahagi ng MetroDeal. Though our paths may diverge, the memories we’ve created together will always resonate,” it concluded.

The announcement of MetroDeal’s closure saddened some Filipinos, who shared how the 13-year-old platform affected their lives.

“Dami naming na-avail na buffet deals dito since 2008 or 2009 data. My sib [sibling] would often book us deals from here as her surprise gift whenever there’s a family occasion. Most favorite was that at Hyatt Hotel,” a Pinoy on Reddit shared.

“Well, naging hoarder din ako ng mga deals nila [dati]. Nawala na lang sia sa circulasyon at kamalayan ng tao [naturally],” another Redditor wrote.

“Sadly (loudly crying emoji). Dami din namin na-purchase dito,” shared another user.

“Goodbye, Metrodeal. ‘Di ko malilimutan ang pagtawid mo sa mga dates namin ng ex (girlfriend) ko (kasi wife ko na ngayon). Mapa- ice skating man ‘yan o restaurants, nagpapasalamat ako kasi nakatipid kami,” wrote a different Pinoy.

Another Redditor commented that MetroDeal’s closure “marks the end of an era for online Groupon vouchers which [were] popular in the early 2010s like Deal Grocer and CashCashPinoy.”

“I could recall food bloggers back then were reviewing dining and hotel coupons left and right, which is like a Russian roulette in terms of quality and value,” the online user added.

MetroDeal presents the best deals in restaurants, buffets, hotels, shops, gyms and other establishments on its platform.

Apart from being a group-buying site, it also acts as a comprehensive city guide where users can discover valuable activities and pursuits.

It operates through its website and via mobile app.