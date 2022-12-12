A global cybersecurity firm shared tips on how Pinoys can shop safely online and save their funds from fraudsters, phishers and malicious carders, especially this Christmas season.

Kaspersky said that consumers could protect their data and money through the following:

Using strong passwords

Longer passwords are better

Have at least a 10-character password, even to accounts “of little importance”

Avoid using the same password for multiple sites

Try to devise your own password creation system or use a password generator to come up with strong combinations

Using VPN to connect to public networks

A secure connection prevents cyber attackers from intercepting login credentials and payment details

Don’t link bank accounts to shopping platforms

Only link bank accounts and cards to online stores you regularly visit to keep track of transaction histories and activities

Decline the “remember card” option and input your card numbers manually

Pay with payment service if possible

Payment services like Google Play or PayPal store your data in encrypted form on secure servers

Get a separate card for online shopping

Try to minimize the funds in your card solely for online shopping so that attackers could not access your main money source

Keep track of payment history

Set up transaction notifications and regularly check your payment history

Any unexpected debit, even a tiny amount, should be a red flag because scammers may be floating a “trial balloon” before stealing big amounts

Use reliable protection

Install a reliable security solution that automatically detects and blocks phishing sites

According to Kaspersky, cybercriminals are “constantly on the lookout for user accounts in services related to online commerce.”

“They want to gain access to payment cards linked to the account and go on a spree at your expense. There are no two ways about it: account hijacking can cause direct monetary losses,” it added.

The firm said that hackers could hijack online accounts by phishing, through public wi-fi networks, online store leaks and fake websites.