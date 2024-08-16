US, French naval forces conduct operations in Philippine sea

BEIJING — The U.S. and French Navy conducted bilateral operations in the Philippine Sea on Tuesday to advance their interoperability “in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific”, the U.S. 7th Fleet said in a statement on Thursday.

Vessels involved in the operations included U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey and the French Navy Aquitane-class frigate FS Bretagne, with the ships conducting formation sailing, combined communication, and simulated refueling at sea, according to the statement.

