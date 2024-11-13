Philippines says it will not stand in the way if ex-president Duterte surrenders to ICC

— The Philippine government will not stand in the way if former President Rodrigo Duterte decides to surrender himself to the International Criminal Court (ICC), the office of the current president said on Wednesday.

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin in a statement said the government would neither object nor block Duterte, who during a legislative inquiry on Wednesday said the ICC should “hurry up” on its investigation into his deadly war on drugs and come to the country immediately.

—Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Martin Petty