China coast guard says it ‘drove away’ Philippine aircraft over Scarborough Shoal

— China’s coast guard said on Friday it warned and “drove away” a Philippine C-208 aircraft that “illegally” entered the airspace over Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea.

China urges the Philippine side to immediately cease “violations and provocations”, the coast guard said, adding that it will continue to strengthen law enforcement in “waters under China’s jurisdiction.”

The Philippine embassy in Beijing didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

—Reporting by Beijing Newsroom