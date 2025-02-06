Bishops hope truth, justice prevail in VP Duterte’s impeachment case

‘Uphold the truth and ensure that justice prevails.’

This was the appeal of some Catholic bishops who form the organization of Caritas Philippines after the lower house on Wednesday voted to impeach Vice President Sara Duterte over corruption charges.

Duterte will face trial before the Senate after 215 of the more than 300 members of the House of Representatives— exceeding the one-third vote threshold— backed the impeachment complaint.

The nation’s second highest official has denied the allegations and claimed the impeachment plot is part of a broader plan to politically destroy her family.

Bishop Jose Colin Bagaforo of Kidapawan, president of Caritas Philippines, urged lawmakers to prioritize public welfare as the impeachment moves forward.

“We call on all public officials to uphold the truth and ensure that justice prevails,” Bagaforo said.

While he acknowledged that no leader should be beyond scrutiny, he emphasized that governance must always serve the common good.

“We must not let political divisions overshadow our primary concern: the welfare of our people,” Bagaforo said.

Caritas also reiterated its commitment to promoting ethical leadership and participatory democracy.

“We call on the faithful and all sectors of society to remain vigilant, prayerful, and actively engaged in protecting our democratic principles,” Bagaforo added.

“As we navigate this critical period, let us work together to build a society that upholds truth, justice, and the dignity of every Filipino,” he said.