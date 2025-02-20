How will Philippine VP Sara Duterte’s impeachment trial be held?

MANILA — The Philippines’ lower house has impeached Vice President Sara Duterte, the daughter of the country’s firebrand former president, setting the stage for a rare, high-profile trial in the Senate.

Here are details on the trial, previous cases and the next steps in the impeachment, according to the constitution:

HOW WILL THE TRIAL BE CONDUCTED?

The lower house has already appointed members to serve as prosecutors and the Senate will convene as an impeachment court, where Duterte will have the right to a legal defence. The 24 senators will serve as judges with the president of the Senate presiding over the proceedings.