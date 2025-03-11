Factbox: What is in the ICC warrant against ex-president Duterte?

— A 15-page International Criminal Court arrest warrant for Rodrigo Duterte, seen by Reuters and authenticated by an ICC source, outlines the accusations against the former Philippines president over killings in his war on drugs.

READ: ICC issued arrest warrant for Duterte over 43 murders, document shows

Duterte has long insisted he instructed police to kill only in self-defence and has defended the crackdown.

Here are some key elements in the warrant.

* The warrant was issued on March 7. It charges Duterte with murder as a crime against humanity.

* The document says the judges are satisfied that there are reasonable grounds to conclude the ex-president was at the head of the so-called Davao Death Squad (DDS) and later oversaw Philippines’ law enforcement while in office as president.

* It says those bodies launched a widespread and systematic attack on the civilian population of the Philippines, targeting alleged criminals especially those thought to be involved in drug trafficking.

* The warrant says: “The attack took place over a period of several years, and thousands of people appear to have been killed.”

* The judges said the killings shared common features including the locations, and the methods of killing as well as the profiles of victims and perpetrators.

* According to the judges there are reasonable grounds to conclude Duterte could be held criminally responsible for the killings of at least 19 alleged drug dealers or thieves by the DDS in Davao city and at least 24 other alleged criminals killed by or under the supervision of members of the Philippines’ law enforcement.

* The warrant says Duterte contributed to the crimes by designing the overall project to target alleged criminals, overseeing the DDS and providing them with weapons and ammunition.

* He is also alleged to have offered financial incentives and promotions to police officers and “hitmen” to kill the suspects, promised immunity to perpetrators and shielded them from investigation and prosecution, the warrant says.

* The judges also conclude that while the Philippines officially withdrew from the ICC in 2019, the alleged crimes in the warrant took place while Manila was still a member, so the court has jurisdiction over them.

—Reporting by Stephanie van den Berg; Editing by Alison Williams