ICC issued arrest warrant for Philippines’ Duterte over 43 murders, document shows

— The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for former Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte for crimes against humanity committed during his deadly war on drugs, a source at the court told Reuters on Tuesday.

The ICC warrant seen by Reuters accuses Duterte of criminal responsibility for the murder of at least 43 people between 2011 and 2019 as part of his war on drugs.

—Reporting by Stephanie van den Berg, writing by Bart Meijer

