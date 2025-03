— Former Philippines leader Rodrigo Duterte will make his first appearance at the International Criminal Court on Friday at 1300 GMT, the court said on Thursday.

Duterte was taken into custody by the ICC in The Hague, the Netherlands, on Wednesday following his arrest in Manila on murder charges linked to his “war on drugs” in which thousands of purported dealers and users were killed.

—Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Leslie Adler