Bishop reiterates killings not a solution to drug problem

A Catholic bishop has lamented the continuing support for former President Rodrigo Duterte’s violent anti-drug campaign, which has led to a spike in the killings of suspected drug dealers.

Bishop Gerardo Alminaza of the San Carlos diocese expressed concern that some Filipinos still justify the alleged extrajudicial killings linked to Duterte’s drug war.

“As a pastor, it pains me to acknowledge that some among us continue to support former President Duterte’s campaign of violence, justifying the killings as a solution to the nation’s drug problem,” Alminaza said.

“They remain blinded by the false narrative that criminality and drug addiction can be eradicated through death and execution,” he said.

Duterte was arrested on March 11 on order of the International Criminal Court (ICC), which has investigated mass killings during his crackdown on illegal drugs.

The ICC has accused Duterte of crimes against humanity for what they call systematic attack on civilian population.

While the former president maintains his actions were necessary to combat drug-related crime, critics argue that the killings violated due process and fostered a culture of impunity.

“Impunity has long gripped the Philippines,” Alminaza said. “Former President Duterte’s penchant to kill and slaughter flourished under these conditions. Holding him accountable will be a warning to other leaders who want to unleash human rights violations in the future.”

The bishop urged Filipinos to reconsider their stance on the issue. “I pray for them even as I challenge them to rethink their position as some have already done,” he said.

“We must engage in a critical re-evaluation of our values as believers, reaffirming our commitment to the sanctity of all life,” Alminaza added.

Duterte, who left office in 2022, has repeatedly denied wrongdoing, dismissing the ICC probe as foreign interference.

Beyond the drug war, the bishop also deplored continued acts of violence, citing recent military operations in rural communities.

“We also hope that other perpetrators of this drug war will be brought to justice,” he said. “Nevertheless, we remain vigilant in the continuing practice of impunity recently, as military attacks and bombings continue to terrorize rural communities in Negros Island, Mindoro and Mindanao.”

Alminaza called for peace efforts grounded in moral leadership.

“Our struggle for peace and justice must be pursued at all times, always anchored on political charity,” he said.