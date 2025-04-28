DFA says supporting efforts to counter ‘influence operations’

— The Department of Foreign Affairs takes any indication of foreign interference and malign influence operations seriously and supports all efforts by national security and law enforcement agencies to counter them, it said on Monday.

The statement came after Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr last week ordered an investigation into alleged foreign interference in next month’s mid-term elections after a top security official’s warning that Chinese state-sponsored groups may be attempting to influence the outcome.

China has rejected the accusations.

—Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Martin Petty