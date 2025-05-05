‘This is a wake-up call’: Tougher license rules urged as crashes spark public outcry

In light of recent vehicular crashes, various personalities and groups have called for stricter requirements in obtaining driver’s licenses and for greater accountability among drivers on the road.

The latest incident involved a sports utility vehicle (SUV) crashing into the walkway near the entrance of Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 on Sunday, May 4, leaving two people dead.

The fatalities included a five-year-old girl, the daughter of an overseas Filipino worker (OFW) who had just returned to the country after two years abroad, and a 28-year-old man.

The SUV driver, identified as 47-year-old Leo Sinlao Gonzales, claimed he was about to leave the area after dropping off a passenger when a sedan suddenly passed in front of him..

“This sent him to panic and instead of the brakes, he stepped on the gas pedal. As a result, two people died and three others were injured,” the Land Transportation Office said.

CCTV footage of the incident showed that there was no obstruction in front of the SUV while it was still stationary.

Gonzales’ driver’s license has been preventively suspended for 90 days pending investigation. The LTO has also issued him a show cause order.

Just days earlier, on May 1, a speeding bus operated by the Solid North Transit hit four other vehicles at the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX)’s Tarlac Exit Toll Plaza, resulting in 12 deaths and at least 37 injuries.

Among the dead were four minors in a Nissan Urvan, who were on their way to a youth camp.

The bus driver, identified as Teodoro Merjan, admitted that he fell asleep while behind the wheel.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has suspended 15 Dagupan Co. bus units servicing the Lingayen-Cabuyao route for 30 days following the fatal crash.

Dagupan Bus Co. was acquired by JAC Liner Inc., which created Solid North Transit Inc. as a subsidiary.

Recent road crashes have prompted personalities like actress-host Anne Curtis and content creator Macoy Dubs to share reminders about the responsibility that comes with driving.

“Seeing so many vehicle accidents on the news with lives tragically taken. So many young lives being taken away so soon,” Anne wrote on Sunday, May 4.

“I truly pray and hope this is a wake-up call for those in the DTO and LTO to find ways to ensure that drivers and vehicles on the roads meet the highest safety and licensing standards,” she added.

“My heart goes out to all those left to grieve for their parents, significant other, family member and their children,” Anne continued.

Macoy, a car enthusiast, shared a detailed reminder to fellow motorists about responsible driving, emphasizing the importance of avoiding human errors behind the wheel.

“Paano maiiwasan ang human error? Dapat nasa tamang wisyo. Inaantok? Magpahinga. Lasing? ‘Wag ka na humawak ng manibela. Nataranta? Huminga ng malalim. Mainit ang ulo? Kumalma ka,” he said on a Facebook post on Sunday.

“Nagmamadali? Eh dapat umalis ka [nang] mas maaga. Lipat ka ng lane? Mag-signal ka para alam namin saan ka pupunta. Nag-signal? Oh, ‘wag mo na bilisan, pagbigyan mo na, parang 30 seconds lang eh. Tailgate? Bakit, F1 driver ka ba? Babad sa left lane kasi 100 kph ka na? Aba, tumabi ka sa kanan,” Macoy added.

The influencer reminded drivers that they are operating machines that are capable of killing.

“Isipin mo ha, machine pa rin ‘yan. Sa tuwing babagtas ka kalsada, tanungin mo sarili mo, ‘okay ba ko?’, ‘kaya ko ba?.’

Pag-uwi mo ng bahay, salubungin ka ng asawa, anak mo, or even aso mo pa nga. Mag-thank you ka, nakauwi ka maayos,” he said.

Macoy also called on the LTO and other relevant government agencies to “revisit” their license-issuing policies and explore ways to better protect civilians from reckless drivers.

Award-winning photojournalist Ezra Acayan also recalled how “rotten” the system in the LTO was when he was ticketed for a traffic violation 11 years ago.

“While taking attendance outside the seminar room, a staff member offered to let us ‘pass’ the exam in exchange for a small bribe. I refused. Inside, the staff announced that since only two of us refused to pay, everyone would automatically pass. The room erupted in applause,” he wrote on Facebook.

“We were still required to complete some sort of ‘seminar,’ so they asked if we wanted to watch the NBA Finals instead of the safety videos — cue even louder cheering,” Ezra added.

“So for two hours, me and a roomful of traffic violators sat there and watched as the San Antonio Spurs clinched their fourth win against the Miami Heat to win the championship. Afterward, they handed out test sheets with answers already marked in pencil. Everyone simply shaded them in and passed,” he recalled.

The photographer said that the recent road crashes in the news left him to wonder “if the people responsible for claiming those innocent lives and destroying families” sat in the same room with him years ago.

“If fixing that system requires that my privilege to drive be revoked — so that I have to reapply for that privilege under stricter, more rigorous standards — I would gladly do so, if it means the streets become safer for my family and everyone else,” Ezra said, referring to the issuing of driver’s licenses.

A driving instructor also reminded motorists that obtaining a driver’s license is not a right, but a privilege granted to individuals with the expectation that they will be responsible on the road.

“Malaking resonsibilidad ang pagmamaneho, kaya dapat bigyan natin ng mas mahabang oras para aralin ito. Huwag na huwag nating mamadaliin, lalo’t buhay ang nakataya dito. Drive safely and defensively everyone,” Pinc Driving Lesson said.

Gov’t response

Meanwhile, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) announced new measures on Monday, May 5, in response to a series of fatal road crashes in the country.

These include mandatory drug testing for public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers every 90 days, limiting their driving hours for long-haul trips from six hours to four hours, and more rigorous testing for drivers of large vehicles like trucks and buses.

Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon also pushed for the full implementation of Republic Act 10916, or the Road Speed Limiter Act, which mandates the installation of speed limiters on PUVs.

Sen. Grace Poe also called on the LTO to be stricter in issuing driver’s licenses, ensuring that only qualified motorists are allowed on the roads.

“The fatal road crashes that have killed and maimed motorists must serve as a wake-up call for transportation officials to enforce the rules on licensing to the letter,” she said in a statement.

“Road safety depends on qualified, skilled and law-abiding drivers. They are the only ones who should possess the license to drive,” the senator added.

Poe is the sponsor of the law that extends the validity of driver’s licenses for up to ten years for individuals without violations.

“Let’s penalize the violators and reward the drivers with clean record. The license is a privilege that comes with serious responsibilities,” the senator said.