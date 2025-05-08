Philippines, China trade accusations on South China Sea confrontation

— The Philippines and China gave conflicting versions on Thursday of a maritime confrontation around a contested shoal in the South China Sea, the latest incident in a longstanding dispute between the neighbours.

A Philippine Navy patrol near the disputed Scarborough Shoal encountered “aggressive and unsafe” movements by two Chinese Navy vessels earlier this week, the Philippine military said.

China’s military, meanwhile, accused the Philippine frigate of “attempting to invade” the waters around the feature and said that it had organised naval and air forces to track and expel the vessel, in a statement released by its Southern Theatre Command.

The Scarborough Shoal, named for a British ship grounded on the atoll nearly three centuries ago, is one of Asia’s most contested maritime features and a flashpoint for diplomatic flare-ups over sovereignty and fishing rights. “Such threatening and provocative conduct can lead to misunderstanding that may escalate tensions and impact regional stability,” the Armed Forces of the Philippines said in a statement.

China claims sovereignty over nearly all the South China Sea, including areas claimed by Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam.

“(Scarborough Shoal) is China’s inherent territory. We urge the Philippine side to immediately cease its infringement, provocation and distorted speculation,” Tian Junli, a spokesman for China’s Southern Theatre said.

“Theatre troops are on high alert at all times, resolutely defending national sovereignty, maritime rights and interests, and resolutely maintaining peace and stability in the South China Sea region,” Tian added.

