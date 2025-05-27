Sta. Mesa parish appeals for aid after fire displaces more than 200 families

A Catholic parish is urgently appealing for assistance after a massive fire on May 19 displaced hundreds of families in Manila’s Sta. Mesa district.

The blaze, which broke out along Road 12, Anonas Street, displaced an estimated 217 families, destroying their homes, belongings and sources of livelihood.

“This is a time for compassion and community,” the Nuestra Señora de Salvacion Parish said in a statement posted on the Manila archdiocese’s website.

“We kindly ask for your help during this difficult time. Any donation, big or small, can bring hope and comfort to those affected,” it added.

Affected families are in immediate need of essential supplies, including food, clean water, milk, sugar, coffee and medical items.

In-kind donations may be delivered to the parish office at the corner of Anonas and Hipodromo streets, NDC Compound, Sta. Mesa, Manila.

Monetary donations may be sent through the following:

Bank: BPI

Account Name: RCAM – Nuestra Señora de Salvacion

Account Number: 5571-0612-03

GCash:

Account Name: John Patrick Calimlim

Mobile Number: 0917-520-3788

The parish also cautioned the public against individuals or groups falsely claiming to represent the church or the victims, warning against scams that may exploit the tragedy.

Despite the destruction, the parish remains hopeful through collective generosity, displaced families will be able to rebuild their homes and their lives.